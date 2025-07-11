Radhika Yadav's Father Makes Chilling Confession About Shooting Daughter At Home: 'Received Taunts For...'
"When I used to go to Wazirabad village to get milk, people used to taunt me, saying that I live off my daughter's earnings. This troubled me a lot. Some people even questioned my daughter's character. I told my daughter to close her tennis academy, but she refused," Deepak Yadav told the police, reported NDTV.
The accused also felt that he was financially well off and also had a rental income to rely on, so there was no need for his daughter to run her own tennis academy, PTI reported, citing police claims.Also Read | Radhika Yadav's autopsy report reveals four bullets hit tennis player
The 25-year-old tennis player was shot dead by her father at the family's double-storey home in the upscale Sushant Lok area of Gurugram on Thursday, July 10.
Radhika Yadav's father later confessed to killing his daughter and has been arrested.Radhika Yadav's tennis academy
Deepak Yadav, a former bank employee, reportedly grew more resentful of his daughter's rising stature and independence, especially after she opened her own tennis academy in Gurugram's Sector 57.Also Read | Tennis academy dispute behind Radhika Yadav's murder? New details emerge
According to a report by NDTV, Radhika had sustained a shoulder injury during a recent match, which led her to take a break from playing tennis. However, instead of stepping away from the sport altogether, she chose to coach young tennis players.Deepak Yadav 'ashamed'
Radhika Yadav's father reportedly began aggressively objecting to his daughter's independent venture, after people from his village taunted him over him living off his daughter's income.
In his statement to the police, Deepak Yadav revealed he felt "ashamed" and by comments suggesting he lived off his daughter's success, reported NDTV.Radhika's mother present during shooting
Apart from Radhika Yadav's father's account, an FIR registered by the deceased tennis player's uncle has also revealed more details.Also Read | Radhika Yadav murder: Neeraj Chopra reacts to tennis player's killing
Radhika's mother Manju Yadav was present on the first floor of the house when the shooting took place, as per the FIR filed by Radhika Yadav's uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, reported PTI.
