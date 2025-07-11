Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-11 10:07:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - Gunnison Copper Corp. : Has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,010 to aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$8,745,000. The Upsized Offering is comprised of the sale of up to 29,150,000 units of the Company at a price of C$0.30 per Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with the Offering. Gunnison Copper Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.29.

