Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Autocanada Inc.


2025-07-11 10:07:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - AutoCanada Inc. : Announced that Paul Antony has informed the Board of Directors of the Company that he will transition from his role as Executive Chair. Following the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Antony will serve as non-executive Chair of the Board for a transition period, ensuring continuity and oversight. The Board of Directors has begun a search for a Chief Executive Officer. AutoCanada Inc. shares T are trading down $0.19 at $23.98.

