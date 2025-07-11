403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada's Unemployment Rate Falls To 6.9%
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's unemployment rate dipped to 6.9% in June as the labour market added a net 83,000 jobs during the month.
Both the number of new jobs and unemployment rate in June surprised to the upside, topping the consensus expectations of economists.
A Reuters poll of economists had forecast the jobless rate would rise to 7.1% in June as employment levels slumped across the country.
Statistics Canada said that the unemployment rate declined by a tenth of a percentage point to 6.9% during June.
However, the majority of jobs created were in part-time, seasonal work, with 47,000 positions added in the private sector.
The June data reverses a recent slowdown in Canada's labour market, with June posting the first significant job growth nationwide since January of this year.
Between March and May of this year, Canada's unemployment rate had steadily risen.
Wholesale and retail trade led the June jobs growth with 34,000 new positions, mostly part-time work, followed by healthcare and social assistance with 17,000 jobs added.
Only Canada's agriculture sector faced sizable job losses during June, with 6,000 positions eliminated, according to Statistics Canada.
Even the manufacturing sector, which has faced job losses in recent months amid Canada's trade dispute with the U.S., saw a gain of 10,000 positions in June.
However, U.S. tariffs are taking a toll in specific markets such as Windsor, Ontario, which had the highest unemployment rate of all census metropolitan areas in June at 11.2%.
The unemployment rate for returning students, those heading back to school in the autumn, remained elevated at 17.4% in June, up from 15.8% a year earlier.
The Bank of Canada's next interest rate decision is schedule for July 30 of this year.
Canada's unemployment rate dipped to 6.9% in June as the labour market added a net 83,000 jobs during the month.
Both the number of new jobs and unemployment rate in June surprised to the upside, topping the consensus expectations of economists.
A Reuters poll of economists had forecast the jobless rate would rise to 7.1% in June as employment levels slumped across the country.
Statistics Canada said that the unemployment rate declined by a tenth of a percentage point to 6.9% during June.
However, the majority of jobs created were in part-time, seasonal work, with 47,000 positions added in the private sector.
The June data reverses a recent slowdown in Canada's labour market, with June posting the first significant job growth nationwide since January of this year.
Between March and May of this year, Canada's unemployment rate had steadily risen.
Wholesale and retail trade led the June jobs growth with 34,000 new positions, mostly part-time work, followed by healthcare and social assistance with 17,000 jobs added.
Only Canada's agriculture sector faced sizable job losses during June, with 6,000 positions eliminated, according to Statistics Canada.
Even the manufacturing sector, which has faced job losses in recent months amid Canada's trade dispute with the U.S., saw a gain of 10,000 positions in June.
However, U.S. tariffs are taking a toll in specific markets such as Windsor, Ontario, which had the highest unemployment rate of all census metropolitan areas in June at 11.2%.
The unemployment rate for returning students, those heading back to school in the autumn, remained elevated at 17.4% in June, up from 15.8% a year earlier.
The Bank of Canada's next interest rate decision is schedule for July 30 of this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment