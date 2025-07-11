Azerbaijani Population Continues To Grow Modestly In Early 2025
As of June 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's population reached over 10.2 million, marking a modest increase of approximately 14,000 people, or 0.14 percent, compared to the start of the year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.
The urban population constitutes 54.4 percent of the total, while rural residents account for 45.6 percent. The gender distribution is nearly even, with men representing 49.8 percent and women 50.2 percent of the population.
During the first five months of 2025, 38,836 newborns were registered by district and city registration offices under the Ministry of Justice. However, the birth rate per 1,000 people has slightly declined compared to the same period last year, dropping from 9.8 to 9.2.
These figures reflect ongoing demographic trends in Azerbaijan, highlighting gradual population growth alongside shifts in birth rates and urbanization.
