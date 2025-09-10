Dyspraxia: Why Children With Developmental Coordination Disorder In The UK Are Still Being Failed

MENAFN - The Conversation) When a child struggles to tie their shoelaces, write legibly or stay upright during PE, it can be dismissed as clumsiness or lack of effort. But for around 5% of UK children , these challenges stem from a neurodevelopmental condition known as developmental coordination disorder (DCD) , also known as dyspraxia. And new findings reveal how deeply it's impacting their lives – at home, in school and in their future.

Alongside colleagues, we conducted a national survey of more than 240 UK parents. The findings reveal a stark reality for families of children with developmental coordination disorder (DCD).

Despite affecting around 5% of children – making it as common as ADHD – DCD remains underdiagnosed, misunderstood and insufficiently supported. Families reported an average wait of nearly three years for a diagnosis , with almost one in five children showing clear signs of DCD but not yet having begun the diagnostic process.

The diagnosis, when it comes, is often welcomed: 93% of parents say it helped explain their child's difficulties and offered clarity. But many also expressed frustration that this recognition didn't change much in practical terms, particularly in schools. One parent summarised the prevailing sentiment:“It is helpful for us at home but not at school.”

Our survey showed that the movement difficulties associated with DCD can ripple through everyday life, mental health and wellbeing.

Children with DCD face daily physical struggles with eating, dressing, cutting with scissors and handwriting. These aren't just inconveniences. They translate into fatigue, frustration and often social exclusion. Compared to national averages , children in this survey were less active, with only 36% meeting recommended physical activity levels. Many parents worry that early disengagement from sport is cultivating lifelong habits that will undermine their children's health.

The emotional impact is just as severe. A staggering 90% of parents expressed concern about their child's mental health. Anxiety, low self-esteem and feelings of isolation are common. Children with DCD are significantly more likely than their peers to show signs of emotional and peer-related difficulties.

One parent recalled their child asking,“Why do I even try when I'm never picked?” Others shared heartbreaking worries: a child who felt“he doesn't belong here” or another who had internalised the idea that they are“stupid” or“terrible”.

DCD is a lifelong condition: it doesn't go away with age, and there's currently no“cure.” However, with the right support, many children can develop strategies to manage their difficulties and thrive. Early intervention, tailored therapies, especially occupational therapy, and appropriate classroom accommodations can make a significant difference to a child's confidence, independence and quality of life.

Schools are often unprepared

Despite 81% of teachers being aware of a child's motor difficulties, fewer than 60% had individual learning plans in place. Support was inconsistent: some children benefited from teaching assistants or adaptive tools like laptops, while others found themselves struggling alone. Physical education posed particular challenges, with 43% of parents saying their child wasn't supported in PE lessons, often facing teachers who didn't understand DCD at all.

The consequences are significant: 80% of parents felt that movement difficulties negatively impacted their child's education, and the same number feared it would affect their future employment.

Therapy helps but is hard to access. Most families had sought therapy, with occupational therapy proving transformative for some. Yet many faced long waits or had to pay out of pocket, with some families spending thousands annually. Even when therapy was available, 78% felt it wasn't sufficient.

And it's not just the children who suffer – 68% of parents reported constant emotional concern, and nearly half said the condition restricted their ability to take part in normal family activities.

What needs to change

To improve outcomes for children with DCD, we need urgent, coordinated action across five key areas. Parents and experts involved in the report outlined clear recommendations:

Awareness : A nationwide effort is needed to educate the public, schools and healthcare professionals about DCD as a common yet currently poorly understood condition.

Diagnosis : GPs and frontline professionals need clear, step-by-step guidance and referral routes to help them identify early motor difficulties and connect families with the right support quickly.

Education : All teachers should receive mandatory training in DCD and practical strategies for supporting affected pupils in the classroom.

Mental health : Support systems must recognise the deep connection between movement challenges and emotional wellbeing, ensuring that physical and psychological needs are treated together.

Support : Crucially, children shouldn't have to wait for a formal diagnosis to get support. Early intervention is vital to preventing long-term harm – and must be available as soon as difficulties emerge.

Children with DCD are bright, capable and full of potential. But as one parent warns,“If she can't write her answers down quickly enough in exams, she won't be able to show her knowledge.” The cost of neglect is high, not just in lost grades or missed goals, but in the wellbeing of a generation of children struggling in silence.