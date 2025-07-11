Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Travelers Conclude Memorable Visit To Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

Foreign Travelers Conclude Memorable Visit To Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)


2025-07-11 10:05:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, July 11.​ The trip of the world-famous international travelers club MTP (Most Traveled People) to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur continues. The travelers' visit to Lachin city ended today, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The travelers who visited Lachin first of all reviewed the shooting pavilion of the“Khochazfilm” creative studio.

The delegation, which includes travelers from fifteen countries, is led by American Charles Veley, founder of the MTP Club. The visit of the foreign travelers creates an excellent opportunity to promote the liberated areas through“dark tourism” and to showcase the extensive recovery and reconstruction work.

The travelers visited the Gilabi Ceramics Center located in the city of Lachin. Here, travelers were introduced to handmade clay products made by residents.

17:22

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, July 11.​ A group of overseas travelers toured the Yurd Gallery in Azerbaijan's city of Lachin, Trend's regional correspondent reports.

The visitors took a gander at handwoven carpets and a smorgasbord of artisanal works crafted by the local talent.













