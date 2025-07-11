Jimmy Swaggart's Rise And Fall Shaped The Landscape Of American Televangelism

MENAFN - The Conversation) Jimmy Swaggart, one of the most popular and enduring of the 1980s televangelists, died on July 1, 2025 , but his legacy lives.

Along with Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson, he drew an audience in the millions , amassed a personal fortune and introduced a new generation of Americans to a potent mix of religion and politics .

Swaggart was an old-time evangelist whose focus was“saving souls.” But he also preached on conservative social issues, warning followers about the evils of abortion, homosexuality and godless communism.

[Swaggart also denounced] what he called“false cults ,” including Catholicism, Judaism and Mormonism. In fact, his denunciations of other religions, as well as his attacks on rival preachers, made him a more polarizing figure than his politicized brethren.

As a reporter, I covered Swaggart in the 1980s. Now, as a scholar of American religion , I argue that while Swaggart did not build institutions like Falwell's Moral Majority or Robertson's 700 Club , he helped to spread right-wing positions on social issues, such as sexual orientation and abortion, and to shape the image of televangelists in popular culture..

Swaggart's cousins

Born into a hardscrabble life in a small Louisiana town, Swaggart grew up alongside his cousins Jerry Lee Lewis, the future rockabilly pioneer, and future country singer Mickey Gilley.

All three loved music and singing . They polished their playing on an uncle's piano and sneaked into African American nightclubs to hear the jazz and blues forbidden by their parents.

Jimmy Swaggart delivering a sermon at the Flora Blanca Stadium in El Salvador. Cindy Karp/Getty Images

While Gilley and Lewis turned their musical talent into recording and performing careers, Swaggart felt called to the ministry. He dropped out of high school, married at 17 , began preaching at 20 and was ordained at 26.

He was licensed by the Assemblies of God, a Pentecostal denomination that believes the Holy Spirit endows believers with spiritual gifts that include speaking in tongues and faith healing.

The glory years

Pentecostals were nicknamed Holy Rollers because of their tendency to shake, quake and roll on the floor when feeling the Holy Spirit. Their preachers excelled at rousing audiences' ardor, and Swaggart commanded the stage better than most. He paced, pounced and poured forth sweat while begging listeners to turn from sin and accept Jesus.

Starting small, he drew crowds while preaching on a flatbed trailer throughout the South. His following grew, and in 1969 he opened the Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge.

Evangelist Jimmy Swaggart leaves his office complex in Baton Rouge, La., on Jan. 7, 1977. AP Photo

At capacity, the church held 10,000 worshippers , who represented a broad swath of America: young girls and grannies, white and Black, bankers and farmers. His sermons began calmly but built to a fever pitch . CBS newsman Dan Rather once called him the“country's greatest speaker .”

During services, Swaggart also sang and played piano. In 1982, Newsweek magazine noted his musical chops, naming him the“King of Honky Tonk Heaven .” His music crossed gospel, country and honky-tonk – songs with a strong rhythmic beat – and he sold 17 million albums over his lifetime .

By 1975, Swaggart's on-stage charisma powered the launch of a television ministry that would reach millions within a decade. Viewers were captivated by his soulful tunes and fire-and-brimstone sermons. At its height, Swaggart's show was televised in 140 countries , including Peru, the Philippines and South Africa.

His ministry also became the largest mail-order business in Louisiana, selling books, tapes, T-shirts and biblical memorabilia. Thanks to the US$150 million raised annually from donations and sales, Swaggart lived in an opulent mansion , possessed a private jet previously owned by the Rockefellers , sported a yellow gold vintage Rolex and drove a Jaguar .

The downfall

Swaggart disliked competition and had a history of humiliating rival preachers. Wary of the Rev. Marvin Gorman, a Pentecostal minister whose church also was in Louisiana, Swaggart accused the man of adultery. Gorman admitted his infidelity and was defrocked.

Gorman had heard rumors about Swaggart's own indiscretions, and he and his son decided to tail the famed evangelist. In 1988, they caught Swaggart at a motel with a prostitute, and Gorman reported the incident to Swaggart's denomination. He also gave news outlets photos of Swaggart and the prostitute . In a tearful, televised apology, Swaggart pleaded for a second chance .

While his fans were willing, the Assemblies of God had conditions: Swaggart received the standard two-year suspension for sexual immorality. Defying the ruling, Swaggart went back to work after three months, and the denomination defrocked him .

A parishioner overcome with grief lies on steps to the altar after Jimmy Swaggart's confession of sexual indiscretions. Thomas S. England/Getty Images

Swaggart might have succeeded as an independent minister, but in 1991 the police stopped his car for driving on the wrong side of the road. Inside they found the preacher with a prostitute . This time, Swaggart did not ask for forgiveness. Instead, he informed his congregation,“The Lord told me it's flat none of your business .”

Afterward, Swaggart never regained his former standing. His mail-order business dried up, donations fell, and attendance at services cratered. But up until his death, he kept on, in his own words , as an“old-fashioned, Holy Ghost-filled, shouting, weeping, soul-winning, Gospel-preaching preacher.”

Swaggart's legacy

Swaggart, like other 1980s televangelists, brought right-wing politics into American homes. But unlike Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson, Swaggart was less interested in winning elections than saving souls. In fact, when Robertson considered a presidential run in 1988, Swaggart initially tried to dissuade him – then changed his mind and supported him .

Swaggart's calls for a return to conservative Christian norms live on – not just in Sunday sermons but also in today's world of tradwives , abortion restrictions and calls to repeal gay marriage. His music lives on, too. The day before he died, the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame inducted him as a member .

But his legacy also survives in popular culture. In recent years, both reality television and scripted series have starred preachers shaped in the image of Swaggart and his peers. Most exaggerate his worst characteristics for shock and comedic effect.

“Preachers of L.A. ,” a 2013 reality show that profiled six Los Angeles pastors, featured blinged-out ministers whose sermons mixed hip-hop with the Bible. The fictional“Greenleaf” followed the scandals of an extended family's Memphis megachurch, while“The Righteous Gemstones ,” a dark spoof of Southern preachers, turned a family ministry into a site for sex, murder and moneymaking.

But these imitations can't match the reality. Swaggart was a larger-than-life minister whose story – from small-town wannabe to disgraced pastor, to preaching to those who would listen – had it all: sex, politics, music and religion.

For those who want a taste of the real thing, The King of Honky Tonk Heaven lives on. You can see his old services and Bible studies streaming daily on his network .