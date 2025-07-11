Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Market On Track For Major Expansion By 2032, According To Delveinsight Atyr Pharma, Kinevant Sciences, Novartis, Atyr Pharma, Novartis Pharma, Mallinckrodt

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Companies in the market include - aTyr Pharma, Inc., Kinevant Sciences GmbH, aTyr Pharma, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Kinevant Sciences GmbH, Actelion, and others.

The Pulmonary Sarcoidosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Pulmonary Sarcoidosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Pulmonary Sarcoidosis market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Pulmonary Sarcoidosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pulmonary Sarcoidosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Pulmonary Sarcoidosis market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Market Report:



The Pulmonary Sarcoidosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In May 2025, aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR), referred to as“aTyr,” is developing Efzofitimod, a novel biologic immunomodulator, for the treatment of interstitial lung disease (ILD)-a group of immune-related conditions that lead to lung inflammation and scarring (fibrosis). Derived from tRNA synthetase, Efzofitimod works by targeting activated myeloid cells via neuropilin-2, aiming to reduce inflammation without suppressing the immune system and potentially slowing fibrosis progression. The company is currently evaluating the drug in the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis, a common type of ILD, and in the Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT trial for systemic sclerosis-related ILD (scleroderma).

In March 2025, aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR) , a clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class therapies from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, announced the results of a fourth planned interim safety review for its ongoing Phase 3 EFZO-FIT trial. Conducted by an independent data and safety monitoring board (DSMB), the analysis supported the continuation of the study without any changes, affirming the safety profile of the company's lead candidate, efzofitimod, in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis.

In a study by Denning DW et al. (2013), published in European Respiratory Journal, out of total patients of Sarcoidosis, approximately 90% of patients have pulmonary sarcoidosis which is characterized by the accumulation of granulomas, or small clusters of immune cells, in the lungs, potentially leading to enlarged lymph nodes, pulmonary hypertension, and fibrosis

Key Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Therapies: ATYR1923, Namilumab, CMK389, Efzofitimod, CMK389, ACZ885, Acthar Gel, Namilumab, Selexipag, Bosentan, and others The Pulmonary Sarcoidosis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Pulmonary Sarcoidosis is more common in women than in men

Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Overview

Pulmonary Sarcoidosis is a type of sarcoidosis that primarily affects the lungs. It is an inflammatory disease where clusters of immune cells called granulomas form in the lung tissue, leading to inflammation and scarring. The exact cause is unknown, but it may be linked to an abnormal immune response to environmental or infectious agents. Common symptoms include persistent dry cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue. While some cases resolve on their own, others may require treatment with corticosteroids or immunosuppressive drugs. In severe cases, pulmonary sarcoidosis can lead to lung fibrosis and reduced lung function.

Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pulmonary Sarcoidosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

Prevalent Cases of Pulmonary Sarcoidosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Pulmonary Sarcoidosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Pulmonary Sarcoidosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Therapies and Key Companies



ATYR1923: aTyr Pharma, Inc.

Namilumab: Kinevant Sciences GmbH

CMK389: Novartis

Efzofitimod: aTyr Pharma, Inc.

CMK389: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

ACZ885: Novartis

Acthar Gel : Mallinckrodt

Namilumab: Kinevant Sciences GmbH

Selexipag: Actelion Bosentan: Actelion

Scope of the Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Companies: aTyr Pharma, Inc., Kinevant Sciences GmbH, Novartis, aTyr Pharma, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Kinevant Sciences GmbH, Actelion, and others

Key Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Therapies: ATYR1923, Namilumab, CMK389, Efzofitimod, CMK389, ACZ885, Acthar Gel, Namilumab, Selexipag, Bosentan, and others

Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Therapeutic Assessment: Pulmonary Sarcoidosis current marketed and Pulmonary Sarcoidosis emerging therapies

Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Market Dynamics: Pulmonary Sarcoidosis market drivers and Pulmonary Sarcoidosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

3. SWOT analysis of Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

4. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

9. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Unmet Needs

11. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Emerging Therapies

12. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Market Drivers

16. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Market Barriers

17. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Appendix

18. Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

