Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State Of Foreign Affairs Meets Italian Deputy FM

2025-07-11 10:02:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met today in Rome with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic HE Edmondo Cirielli.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance them, in addition to discussing several issues of joint interest.

