PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eylsia Nicolas, a former internationally ranked tennis player who transitioned into a successful music career, is making headlines not just for her impressive comeback, but for her commitment to supporting fellow artists in an evolving industry. Following rave critiques of her latest work, Eylsia has announced that she will be donating a significant portion of her future royalties to the AFM-EPF, the pension fund for musicians, in recognition of the increasing role of artificial intelligence in music.

At just ten years old, Eylsia achieved international acclaim in tennis, but a career-ending injury led her to reinvent herself within the music industry. After serving as an officer at a record label that showcased legendary artists in a unique format, she faced personal and professional challenges, including a severe health crisis that threatened her ability to sing. With the support of cutting-edge technology from Worldipi , Eylsia found a way to amplify her vocal capabilities, allowing her to return to her passion for songwriting and performing.

Now, with millions of views and accolades pouring in for her latest compositions, Eylsia acknowledges the complexities that artificial intelligence brings to the music landscape. "Approximately 10-15% of my vocals are AI-enhanced," she explains. "While AI has been instrumental in my career's revival, we must respect the artistry and hard work that built this industry."

Eylsia's recent reviews highlight her unique appeal as a rising country artist. Zillions Magazine wrote,“Eylsia accomplishes something that great country artists always have. She makes what's personal feel universal and what's universal feel personal.” Avande Music Publishing added,“Her phrasing leans theatrical, evoking parallels to Céline Dion or late-career Cher.”

Her new single, Pull Me to the Light, is more than just a well-crafted country song-it's a testament to perseverance, self-discovery, and the power of music to guide us through life's most difficult moments. As Dulaxi noted,“With this release, Eylsia firmly steps into her artistry with grace and impact.”“In a noisy world, Eylsia truly connects with people,” wrote Landon Buford.“'Pull Me to the Light' is a guiding light for anyone who has ever had to start anew, reminding us that starting over can often lead to redemption.” According to Voxwave, the singer“has a strong musical journey ahead.”

In a groundbreaking move, Eylsia has pledged to donate half of the royalties from her new Christian contemporary song, despite the AI involvement, to support musicians who are facing the challenges of an industry increasingly reliant on technology. "AI can save money and has certainly revived my career, but it also poses a risk to the very artists who have shaped our musical heritage," Eylsia said. "By giving back, I hope to balance the miracles and tragedies that come with our future."

Eylsia Nicolas is also developing a television series that will explore the impact of AI on the music industry, furthering her commitment to addressing these critical issues. With her unique perspective as both a former athlete and a rising musician, Eylsia aims to spark important conversations about the future of music and the role of technology.

God Made Us In His Image, by EYLSIA NICOLAS

