Jharkhand Govt Approves 6 Pc DA Hike For Employees, Clears Key Proposals In Cabinet Meet
With this, the DA will increase from 246 per cent to 252 per cent, and the revised rate will be applicable from January 1, 2025.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the Jharkhand Mantrayalay. Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel informed that a total of 27 proposals across various departments were approved in the cabinet meeting.
The government has decided to hold the monsoon session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from August 1 to August 7, with five working days scheduled.
The cabinet approved the purchase of vehicles for all police stations in the state. A total of 1,255 Mahindra Bolero SUVs and 1,000 two-wheelers will be procured in two phases.
The government has approved the dismissal of two doctors – Dr Abhineeti Siddharth from the Primary Health Centre in Nayabhusur (Namkum block, Ranchi) and Dr Sneha Singh from the PHC in Nala (Jamtara district) -- for prolonged absence from duty.
However, the dismissal of Dr Arvind Kumar Lal, former Civil Surgeon of Jamshedpur, has been revoked following a recent Jharkhand High Court order in his favour.
The cabinet also cleared the implementation of the Integrated Pension Scheme under the National Pension System (NPS), allowing workers the flexibility to choose their preferred pension option.
The government also approved Rs 38 crore for the construction of a road from Kumaria to Sangrampur in Ranchi district, and Rs 32 crore has been sanctioned for the Rangamati Road project in Silli.
In the Sahibganj district, administrative approval of Rs 121.74 crore has been granted for the widening, strengthening, and reconstruction of the 12.7 km road between Karamatand and Jural. The road has also been officially transferred from the Rural Works Department to the Road Construction Department.
