US Department Of Justice Antitrust Division Closes Its Investigation Into Proposed Transaction With T-Mobile And Uscellular
CHICAGO, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM ) and Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS ) report that the US Department of Justice Antitrust Division announced yesterday that it has closed its investigation into the proposed transaction with T-Mobile. The transaction remains subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and we continue to work with the FCC as they complete their independent assessment.
About UScellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.4 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,100 full- and part-time associates as of March 31, 2025. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 83 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides wireless, broadband, video and voice to approximately 5.5 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular and TDS Telecom. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 7,800 associates as of March 31, 2025.
