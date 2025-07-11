Jeep® Brand Introduces Two New Special-Edition Wagoneer Models
The Jeep® Wagoneer introduces two limited-run models, both with a defined customer in mind – the new Jeep Wagoneer Limited and Wagoneer Super. The two new models join the previously announced Wagoneer Overland Special Edition, the most capable Wagoneer in the lineup.
Wagoneer Limited
The Jeep Wagoneer Limited is perfect for the value-conscious customer ready to step into a full-size SUV only the Jeep brand can create. Wagoneer Limited, based on the Series II trim, introduces new design cues to the Wagoneer name, including:
-
Body-color fender flares
Chrome exterior badging
Black lower front and rear fascias
Unique 22-inch wheels
In addition to an elevated design, the Wagoneer Limited packages a host of features for those that expect more from their full-size SUV. Standard equipment includes:
-
Power side steps
Power-folding second and third rows
A tri-pane sunroof
Surround View Camera
Wagoneer Super
Elevated and upscale, without a luxury price tag, the Jeep Wagoneer Super introduces a number of features from the Grand Wagoneer, previously unavailable for the Wagoneer nameplate. These premium elements include:
-
22-inch machined, black aluminum wheels
A two-tone black painted roof
Body color fender flares
Black-finished power side steps
Carbide headlights
A full trim black-out package, including badging and black grille rings
Inside, some of Grand Wagoneer's most luxurious touches make its way to Wagoneer at a value:
-
A class-exclusive McIntosh 19-speaker premium audio system
Tri-pane panoramic sunroof
Premium soft-touch wrapped finish across the Wagoneer Super's interior
The Wagoneer Super package bundles these numerous premium touches at a $3,000 value.
All Jeep Wagoneer models, including these new limited-edition models, are available in short- or long-wheelbase configurations. All Wagoneers also come standard with the Jeep brand's powerful and efficient 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline-six engine, which makes 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque. Wagoneer is also capable of towing up to 10,000 pounds standard to ensure the right tools – and toys – come with customers for the adventure ahead.
Both Wagoneer special edition models are open for orders now.
