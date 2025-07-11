Jeep® Brand Introduces Two New Special-Edition Wagoneer Models

The Jeep® Wagoneer introduces two limited-run models, both with a defined customer in mind – the new Jeep Wagoneer Limited and Wagoneer Super. The two new models join the previously announced Wagoneer Overland Special Edition, the most capable Wagoneer in the lineup.

Wagoneer Limited

The Jeep Wagoneer Limited is perfect for the value-conscious customer ready to step into a full-size SUV only the Jeep brand can create. Wagoneer Limited, based on the Series II trim, introduces new design cues to the Wagoneer name, including:



Body-color fender flares

Chrome exterior badging

Black lower front and rear fascias Unique 22-inch wheels

In addition to an elevated design, the Wagoneer Limited packages a host of features for those that expect more from their full-size SUV. Standard equipment includes:



Power side steps

Power-folding second and third rows

A tri-pane sunroof Surround View Camera

Wagoneer Super

Elevated and upscale, without a luxury price tag, the Jeep Wagoneer Super introduces a number of features from the Grand Wagoneer, previously unavailable for the Wagoneer nameplate. These premium elements include:



22-inch machined, black aluminum wheels

A two-tone black painted roof

Body color fender flares

Black-finished power side steps

Carbide headlights A full trim black-out package, including badging and black grille rings

Inside, some of Grand Wagoneer's most luxurious touches make its way to Wagoneer at a value:



A class-exclusive McIntosh 19-speaker premium audio system

Tri-pane panoramic sunroof Premium soft-touch wrapped finish across the Wagoneer Super's interior

The Wagoneer Super package bundles these numerous premium touches at a $3,000 value.

All Jeep Wagoneer models, including these new limited-edition models, are available in short- or long-wheelbase configurations. All Wagoneers also come standard with the Jeep brand's powerful and efficient 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline-six engine, which makes 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque. Wagoneer is also capable of towing up to 10,000 pounds standard to ensure the right tools – and toys – come with customers for the adventure ahead.

Both Wagoneer special edition models are open for orders now.

Jeep Brand

For more than 80 years, Jeep has been the global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. The brand's dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that provides exclusive benefits and 24/7 support. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged yet refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

SOURCE Stellantis