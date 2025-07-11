Kerala BJP Announces New State Committee Under Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The new team reflects a mix of youth, experience, and fresh faces, signaling an attempt to reshape the party's internal dynamics in the state.
For years, the Kerala BJP has been plagued by factionalism, with former Union Minister of State V. Muraleedharan seen as a dominant figure. However, this time, none of his known close aides have been appointed as general secretaries, indicating a shift in the power structure.
In contrast, former BJP state president P.K. Krishnadas, who had been sidelined in recent years, appears to have regained influence, with some of his close associates finding a place in the new committee.
Among the four newly appointed general secretaries, only M.T. Ramesh has been retained from the outgoing team.“It's recognition for me,” said Ramesh, reacting to his reappointment.
The other three general secretaries are firebrand leader Sobha Surendran, S. Suresh, and Anoop Antony -- all new entrants to the post.
Speaking to the media, Sobha Surendran said the party, under its new leadership, was working hard to expand its presence in the state and that she sees her role as a major responsibility.
A notable inclusion in the list of 10 vice-presidents is Kerala's first woman police officer to reach the rank of Director General of Police, R. Sreelekha.
Another prominent name is Shaun George, who has been elevated to vice-president just 17 months after joining the party. George, along with his father and seven-time former legislator P.C. George, had merged their party with the BJP last year.
Popular media face B. Gopalakrishnan has also been retained as vice-president.“This new team will give a big boost to the party as the local body elections are fast approaching,” he said.
