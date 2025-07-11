Republic Of Korea Rice Donation Provides Critical Boost To World Food Programme (WFP)'S Emergency Response For Refugees In Kenya

MENAFN - African Press Organization) NAIROBI, Kenya, July 11, 2025/APO Group/ --

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed a contribution of 23,268 metric tons of rice from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) of the Republic of Korea, valued at US$18 million, to support the food needs of refugees in Kenya.

This contribution – the largest from the Republic of Korea since it began supporting refugees in Kenya in 2018 – will support the food needs of 720,000 refugees in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps and Kalobeyei settlement for six months.

“This generous contribution is vital as we work to respond to the needs of an increasing number of refugees in Kenya, while the resources available to support them are decreasing,” said Baimankay Sankoh, WFP's Deputy Country Director in Kenya.“Most refugees are unable to work or return home and are entirely dependent on humanitarian assistance to survive. This generous rice contribution from the Republic of Korea is more vital than ever for WFP to continue supporting the food needs of hundreds of thousands of refugees. And we sincerely hope that this expanded rice contribution will continue in the future.”

Over the past five years, the number of refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya has increased by over 70 percent – from around 500,000 to 843,000 - as people have fled conflict in neighbouring countries like Somalia and South Sudan. But, despite the generous support from many donors, funding shortfalls have forced WFP to reduce food rations for refugees to one-third of a ration.

Korean rice is known for its high quality, while the reliable delivery from the Republic of Korea on a fixed annual schedule, allows WFP to plan effectively and respond flexibly to shifting needs on the ground. This predictable support contributes to safeguarding the dignity of refugees by ensuring access to sufficient and nutritious food.

“The Republic of Korea is proud to stand alongside other nations in responding to the rising hunger crisis and providing hope to thousands of families in the eastern Africa region,” said H.E. Kang Hyung-shik, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kenya.“Our history is deeply rooted in global solidarity, and we remain committed to standing with those in need.”

The Republic of Korea is a significant donor to WFP in Kenya, providing annual rice contributions that help WFP maintain consistent humanitarian operations. Between 2018 and 2025, WFP has received rice contributions to the value of US$ 88 million through MAFRA in support of refugees.

