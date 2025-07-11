Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar, Saudi Arabia Hold 3Rd Coordination Meeting On Abu Samra, Salwa Crossings

2025-07-11 09:09:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The third coordination meeting between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was held in Doha, aimed at discussing ways to enhance security cooperation and improve procedures to facilitate the movement of travelers at the two land border crossings (Abu Samra Crossing and Salwa Crossing).

The Qatari side was headed by Chairman of the Permanent Committee for the Management of Abu Samra Crossing Colonel Khalid Ali Al Meshal Al Buainain, while the Saudi side was headed by Commander of the Border Guard at Salwa Crossing Brigadier General (Navy) Mohammed bin Suleiman Al Balawi.

During the meeting, discussions focused on enhancing the working mechanisms and joint cooperation between the two crossings, as well as developing coordination between both sides.

