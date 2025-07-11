Overseas Travellers Kick Off Visit To Azerbaijan's Lachin District (PHOTO)

The cohort's inaugural destination was the production hub of the “Hochazfilm” creative studio, where they were briefed on the operational framework of the facility and conducted a comprehensive reconnaissance of the studio premises.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.