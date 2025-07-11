Two More Azerbaijani Monuments Included In UNESCO's Tentative List Of World Heritage

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 47th session of the World Heritage Committee is being held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France, Azernews reports.

In accordance with the session agenda, on July 11, discussions were held regarding the nomination files submitted for inclusion in the UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage.

The "Ancient City of Gabala" and the "Gamigaya and Goygol Historical-Cultural and Natural Complex," submitted by Azerbaijan, have been included in UNESCO's Tentative List of World Heritage.

It should be noted that Gamigaya, located in the Ordubad district at an altitude of 3,725 meters on the watershed of the Zangezur mountain range, is one of the most ancient examples of Azerbaijani culture. This area is notable for its rich collection of rock carvings dating to various periods of the Bronze Age, Iron Age, and the Middle Ages.

According to historical sources, the Ancient City of Gabala, which played an important role in Azerbaijan's economic, political, and cultural life starting from the 4th century BC and was mentioned in written sources from the 1st century AD, was the first capital of Caucasian Albania. With a history spanning approximately 2,500 years, this city was one of the major political, economic, and trade centres of the region for a long time.

Necessary scientific and organisational efforts will continue with the aim of having both monuments included in UNESCO's Main List of World Heritage in the future.

The 47th session of the World Heritage Committee at UNESCO Headquarters will continue until July 16.