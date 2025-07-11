TAG Oil Provides Corporate Update

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2025) -("" or the "") continues to look at expansion opportunities in both unconventional and conventional exploration and production assets in Egypt. As part of the initiative, the Company anticipates that it will be participating in a recently announced open bid for various blocks in Egypt by the Egyptian National Petroleum for Exploration and Development Company (""). The process will likely run through the summer and is expected to close on August 31, 2025.

This includes the previously disclosed acquisition target in the Western Desert, Egypt, which would significantly expand TAG Oil's acreage position and enhance its operational footprint in the region for the unconventional Abu Roash "F" (ARF) oil resource play.

"From the outset, TAG Oil has consistently emphasized the strategic importance for an expanded footprint in Egypt for our portfolio," said TAG Oil's CEO, Abby Badwi, "With the ENPEDCO process now underway, we are well-positioned to leverage our local expertise and technical readiness to present a compelling proposal."

The Company will continue to keep shareholders informed of any significant developments.

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil ( ) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

