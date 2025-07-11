Saudi Arabia Cigars, Cigarillos And Smoking Tobacco Market Report 2025 Heated Tobacco Gains Popularity As Traditional Products Lose Ground

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2024, sales of cigars and smoking tobacco in Saudi Arabia dropped in volume but rose in value. Consumers are shifting to cleaner, convenient alternatives like heated tobacco and e-vapour. The report delivers insights on market trends, leading brands, and future forecasts, helping navigate industry changes.

The Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.

In Saudi Arabia in 2024, volume sales of cigars, cigarillos and smoking tobacco declined while current value sales saw a slight rise. Cigars and cigarillos experienced another year of decline in 2024, as more consumers moved towards heated tobacco and e-vapour products. These alternatives are viewed as cleaner, more convenient, and better aligned with modern lifestyles, especially among younger adults.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Cigars and cigarillos face volume decline in 2024

Al Fakher Tobacco Trading leads the competitive landscape Tobacco specialists dominate overall distribution

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Limited growth prospects within the broader category

Leading brands are expected to defend their share Innovation will likely focus on flavour development

CATEGORY DATA



Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Cigars by Size: % Volume 2019-2024

Sales of Cigarillos by Price Platform 2019-2024

NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2021-2024

NBO Company Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2021-2024

NBO Company Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2021-2024

NBO Company Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2021-2024

NBO Company Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2021-2024

NBO Company Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2021-2024

Distribution of Cigars and Cigarillos by Format: % Volume 2019-2024

Distribution of Smoking Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2019-2024

Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

TOBACCO IN SAUDI ARABIA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Tobacco in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments What next for tobacco?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT



Legislation

Legislative overview

Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum legal smoking age

Smoking prevalence

Tar levels

Health warnings

Plain packaging

Advertising and sponsorship

Point-of-sale display bans

Smoking in public places

Flavoured tobacco product ban

Reduced harm Vapour products

PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS

MARKET INDICATORS

Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2019-2024

MARKET DATA



Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

