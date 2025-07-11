Saudi Arabia Cigars, Cigarillos And Smoking Tobacco Market Report 2025 Heated Tobacco Gains Popularity As Traditional Products Lose Ground
Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
In Saudi Arabia in 2024, volume sales of cigars, cigarillos and smoking tobacco declined while current value sales saw a slight rise. Cigars and cigarillos experienced another year of decline in 2024, as more consumers moved towards heated tobacco and e-vapour products. These alternatives are viewed as cleaner, more convenient, and better aligned with modern lifestyles, especially among younger adults.
- Cigars and cigarillos face volume decline in 2024 Al Fakher Tobacco Trading leads the competitive landscape Tobacco specialists dominate overall distribution
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Limited growth prospects within the broader category Leading brands are expected to defend their share Innovation will likely focus on flavour development
2024 key trends Competitive landscape Retail developments What next for tobacco?
Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2019-2024
