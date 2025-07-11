Legal Cannabis Global Market Forecast To 2030 Shifting Consumer Demographics And Preferences Are Driving Product Diversification And Strategic Investments
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$42.91 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$144.18 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Legal Cannabis Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Beverages
8.2.1. Alcohol Infused
8.2.2. Non Alcoholic
8.3. Concentrates
8.3.1. Hash
8.3.2. Kief
8.3.3. Oil
8.3.4. Shatter
8.3.5. Wax
8.4. Edibles
8.4.1. Baked Goods
8.4.2. Chocolates
8.4.3. Gummies
8.4.4. Snack Items
8.5. Flower
8.6. Tinctures
8.7. Topicals
8.8. Vape Cartridges
8.8.1. Disposable
8.8.2. Refillable
9. Legal Cannabis Market, by Sales Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Delivery Services
9.3. Dispensary
9.3.1. Adult Use
9.3.2. Medical Use
9.4. Online Platforms
9.4.1. Mobile Apps
9.4.2. Website Sales
10. Legal Cannabis Market, by Consumer Age
10.1. Introduction
10.2. 18-25
10.3. 26-35
10.4. 36-50
10.5. 51 Plus
11. Legal Cannabis Market, by Consumer Gender
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Female
11.3. Male
12. Legal Cannabis Market, by Price Tier
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Budget
12.3. Mid Range
12.4. Premium
12.5. Ultra Premium
13. Legal Cannabis Market, by Potency
13.1. Introduction
13.2. CBD Dominant
13.3. High THC
13.4. Low THC
13.5. Medium THC
Competitive Landscape
- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Canopy Growth Corporation Green Thumb Industries Inc. Cresco Labs, Inc. Tilray Brands, Inc. Aurora Cannabis Inc. Columbia Care, Inc. TerrAscend Corp. Organigram Holdings Inc.
