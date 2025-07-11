Former CIA Insider: Could A Long-Ignored U.S. Resource Quietly Bolster Trump's“Big Beautiful Bill”?

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Public Presentation Reveals What May Be the Most Underrated Asset on Federal Land

Washington, D.C., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With anticipation building around President Trump's“Big Beautiful Bill”-a sweeping legislative package aimed at revitalizing American energy and infrastructure-a presentation from former CIA advisor and White House insider Jim Rickards is surfacing at a curious time.

The document explores a government-controlled resource that Rickards claims has remained untouched for decades... yet could play a surprising role in supporting large-scale economic plans.

A Buried Asset Few Are Talking About

Rickards points to trillions of dollars' worth of critical resources buried beneath federally managed lands-including copper, uranium, rare earths, and lithium.

“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California... $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas...” he writes.

What makes these figures notable, Rickards says, is that the resource base has been allowed to grow due to government inaction.“The nature of this 'trust' as I call it, is such that politicians haven't been able to raid it... which has allowed it to grow untouched... for decades” .

A Shift in Federal Thinking?

Trump's public comments now suggest a sharp pivot.“There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth... and we're not allowed to use it because of the environment. I'm going to open them up” .

Rickards believes this signals a broader policy change.“Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars' worth of resources, right here in America” .

He doesn't comment on this directly funding the“Big Beautiful Bill”-but his presentation implies it could become a key financial backdrop.

No Stimulus. No Redistribution.

“This isn't some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks a few years back,” Rickards explains.“But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined”.

He clarifies this isn't a direct transfer of funds.“It's not earmarked for any specific individual,” he notes.“I'm just trying to use terminology that will make the most sense to viewers” .

Dormant for Decades, Now in the Spotlight?

The presentation also highlights how long some of these projects have been stalled.

“We've had this rich“endowment” right under our feet... yet for years, we refused to touch it” . But with momentum building around domestic resource development, Rickards suggests these projects could soon be revisited.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, U.S. Treasury, and Pentagon. He played a key role in the development of the original Petrodollar Accord and has consulted with multiple U.S. administrations on strategy, global finance, and national resilience. He is the author of numerous bestselling books and is widely regarded for his deep expertise in American economic security.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email: ...