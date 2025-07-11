Servicetitan To Host Investor Session At Pantheon 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced that it will host an investor session at Pantheon 2025, the Company's annual user conference in Anaheim, CA. The in-person investor session will be held on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

ServiceTitan Pantheon 2025 Investor Session

When: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Where: Anaheim Marriott and Anaheim Convention Center

Time: 8:00am to 1:00pm Pacific Time (PT)

Event details and registration details here for qualified investors and analysts. Formal investor agenda to follow.

A live webcast will be hosted on , where a replay will also be available for twelve months.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN) is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company's cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

