Mobility City Of North Texas Delivers Swift, Trusted Repairs For Veterans' Mobility Equipment

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

Owners Amber and Robert Kincheloe left the corporate world to provide services and support to individuals with mobility needs in December 2022.

Expert technicians make house calls for repair services in vans equipped as a workshop on wheels.

Storefront Mobility City of North Texas located at 9720 Coit Road, Suite 180, Plano, TX 75025, TEL (972) 784-8892

Owners Amber and Robert Kincheloe saw the need and brought mobility equipment repair services to Veterans and their Plano TX neighbors

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City of North Texas , located in Plano, is proud to support our nation's heroes with fast, reliable mobility equipment repairs for veterans across Collin County TX. Our expert technicians provide prompt, compassionate service for wheelchair, power chairs, scooters, walker, and more-because veterans deserve the very best in accessibility and independence. North Texas veterans can trust Mobility City for reliable mobility equipment repairs. The Plano location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.“Our goal is to keep North Texas veterans mobile, safe, and independent,” said Amber Kincheloe, owner, Mobility City North Texas“Our Technician Team makes house calls in vans equipped as a workshop on wheels providing mobile repair services in Collin County and beyond.”Mobility City ensures a smooth, stress-free experience for Veterans :. Fast service keeps Veterans mobile and independent.. Quotes arrive in just 48 hours, repairs follow in under 5 days.. We come to you: in-home battery service, equipment delivery, and setup.. Our rates are upfront and fair-no surprises.. Work is always performed by Mobility City's own certified technicians.. Every repair includes a 30-day warranty.. Our training from leading manufacturers guarantees expertise.. Accredited and compliant for safety and quality.. We service everything from scooters to stair liftsAbout Mobility City of North TexasOwned by Amber and Robert Kincheloe , Mobility City of North TX helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.For more information or to schedule a veteran priority repair, visit mobilitycity and shop their store located at 9720 Coit Rd, #180, Plano, TX 75025

