Steve Kroeger And Courtney Paige Nelson Release Emotional House Single 'Sparkle'

Courtney Paige Nelson X Steve Kroeger - "Sparkle"

Courtney Paige Nelson

Steve Kroeger

A melodic house anthem about healing and reclaiming your light,“Sparkle” is Courtney Paige Nelson and Steve Kroeger's powerful new collaboration, available now.

- Courtney Paige NelsonLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multi-platinum EDM producer Steve Kroeger and acclaimed vocalist Courtney Paige Nelson have teamed up for their latest release,“Sparkle ,” a deeply vulnerable melodic house track out now via Prodigy Records and distributed by FUGA, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.Built on a foundation of cinematic, mood-driven production and raw, introspective lyrics,“Sparkle” explores the emotional aftermath of a relationship that leaves you unrecognizable. The track was co-written by Kroeger, Nelson, and songwriter Samantha Josephine Hakim, and produced by Kroeger himself.For Courtney, the song began as a personal act of healing, written during a time of deep disconnection from herself. When Steve shared the instrumental, its ethereal yet powerful tone sparked a creative breakthrough. She and Hakim shaped the song into a journey of reclaiming identity and rediscovering self-worth. Steve's production brought the emotion to life in a way that felt honest, balancing pain with strength and vulnerability with clarity.“'Sparkle' was born from the ache of losing your light in someone else and the fight to reclaim it,” says Courtney.“After a deeply traumatic relationship, I felt completely unrecognizable. Writing this song was part of my healing, a way of clawing my way out of the darkness and rediscovering who I was.” - Courtney Paige Nelson.With its uplifting energy and emotional depth,“Sparkle” is a powerful reminder that healing is a process, and rediscovering your light is a triumph worth dancing through. It's a story of finding your shimmer again, even in the wake of being broken.For additional information or to request an interview, please contact DNT Entertainment.Track Details:Title: SparkleArtists: Steve Kroeger x Courtney Paige NelsonLabel: Prodigy RecordsUPC: 8721056303038ISRC: NLRD52257141Genre: Melodic HouseBPM: 135Music & Lyrics: Steve Kroeger, Courtney Paige Nelson, Samantha Josephine HakimProduced by: Steve KroegerPublished by: PMG Victoria Music© Prodigy Music Group Ltd.Listen NowAbout Courtney Paige NelsonCourtney Paige Nelson is a powerhouse vocalist, songwriter, and content creator making a definitive mark on the global electronic music scene. With a voice that cuts through and lyrics that resonate on a visceral level, Courtney has become a sought-after collaborator among DJs, producers, and major labels alike.Her work has earned coverage from top outlets including Billboard, FLAUNT, Wonderland, Line of Best Fit, Hollywood Life, LadyGunn, and Vulkan. As a featured artist and co-writer, she's secured multiple major label placements - most notably“HAPPY” with DJ Kid Noize (Universal Music Belgium) and“See You Go” (Universal Music) with Moore Kismet, which landed on 30+ editorial playlists, trended on SiriusXM, and held top chart positions across Apple Music for over five months. The album UNIVERSE was also submitted for GRAMMY consideration in the Best Electronic Dance Album category.Courtney's track“Sick For You” amassed over 1 million streams in just three weeks, further cementing her ability to craft emotionally charged records with commercial appeal. She's performed live for crowds of 10,000+ (HARD Fest), collaborated with legacy brands like LaCroix, Fender, and KKW Beauty, and continues to dominate both the stage and the creator space as a dynamic force in music and media.Spotify:Instagram: /#TikTok: @courtneypaigenelsonAbout Steve KroegerSteve Kroeger is a Canadian producer, songwriter, and composer known for his emotionally driven approach to electronic music. With a sound that blends melodic energy and radio-ready polish, Steve has carved out a space for himself on the global dance scene.He's landed five singles on the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart, including the standout track“So Close” with Skye Holland, which climbed to the Top 10. In Canada, their collaboration“Coastline” was named“Future Star” of the Month by Bell Media/iHeartRadio, propelling Steve into the Top 35 on both the Canadian Top 40 and Hot AC charts, solidifying his reputation as one of the country's leading music producers.His single "Lie feat. Steve Kroeger" with Skye Holland, peaked at No. 27 on the US Billboard Adult Top 40 chart. It was also the breakout single on Ryan Seacrest's "American Top 40" show. His work has had placements on The Young & The Restless, Two Broke Girls, Pawn Stars, Temptation Island, WWE Countdown, Real Housewives of Miami, Chucky, and Coca Cola.Spotify:Instagram:

Dani Thompson

DNT Entertainment

+1 213-326-4007

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.