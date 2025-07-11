Cardinal Health Announces One Voice Initiative To Support Independent Pharmacy Advocacy

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH ) today announced the launch of the Cardinal HealthTM One Voice Initiative for pharmacy advocacy, which provides direct financial assistance to state pharmacy associations for the purpose of supporting independent pharmacists' advocacy efforts.

This investment furthers Cardinal Health's longstanding advocacy around the future of independent pharmacies and ongoing partnerships with industry organizations to support pharmacists' efforts to build relationships with elected officials at all levels of government.

"The independent pharmacy community is a powerful voice with legislators as community-based healthcare providers," said Brad Cochran, EVP, Pharmaceutical and Specialty Distribution at Cardinal Health. "We have been a steadfast advocate for independent pharmacy and the Cardinal HealthTM One Voice Initiative for pharmacy advocacy builds on the momentum within this community by further enhancing their collective voice in healthcare policy discussions."

As part of this ongoing initiative, Cardinal Health will make financial contributions to state pharmacy associations. Support for additional states will be based on access to advocacy opportunities for the independent pharmacy community.

"We have consistently heard from lawmakers that pharmacists sharing the impact healthcare policies have on their patients is the most impactful way to create meaningful change," said Michelle Britt, SVP, Retail Independent Sales, "The goal of the One Voice Initiative is to support the impressive advocacy efforts of the pharmacy community and encourage active participation in advocacy across our nationwide network of pharmacies so that they can work directly with lawmakers on the future of pharmacy."

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and specialty products; a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products; a supplier of home-health and direct-to-patient products and services; an operator of nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities; and a provider of performance and data solutions. Our company's customer-centric focus drives continuous improvement and leads to innovative solutions that improve people's lives every day. Learn more about Cardinal Health at cardinalhealth and in our Newsroom .

Contacts

Media: Cherilyn Steele, [email protected] and 614.757.0409

Investors: Matt Sims, [email protected] and 614.553.3661

SOURCE Cardinal Health

