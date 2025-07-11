T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JUNE 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BALTIMORE, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW ) announced preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.68 trillion as of June 30, 2025. Preliminary net outflows in June 2025 were $7.0 billion, primarily driven by the timing of a few redemptions and client rebalancing. For the quarter-ended June 2025, net outflows were $14.9 billion, including $0.7 billion of manager-driven distributions. The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2025, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

6/30/2025

5/31/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

















Equity

$ 839

$ 806

$ 773

$ 830 Fixed income, including money market

200

199

196

188 Multi-asset

583

566

544

536 Alternatives

55

53

53

53 Total assets under management

$ 1,677

$ 1,624

$ 1,566

$ 1,607

















Target date retirement portfolios

$ 520

$ 504

$ 484

$ 476 (a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

T. Rowe Price will release Q2 2025 earnings on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: href="" rel="nofollow" troweprice

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW ) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.68 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

