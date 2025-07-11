T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JUNE 2025
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
Preliminary(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in billions)
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
5/31/2025
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
$ 839
|
|
$ 806
|
|
$ 773
|
|
$ 830
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
|
200
|
|
199
|
|
196
|
|
188
|
Multi-asset
|
|
583
|
|
566
|
|
544
|
|
536
|
Alternatives
|
|
55
|
|
53
|
|
53
|
|
53
|
Total assets under management
|
|
$ 1,677
|
|
$ 1,624
|
|
$ 1,566
|
|
$ 1,607
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Target date retirement portfolios
|
|
$ 520
|
|
$ 504
|
|
$ 484
|
|
$ 476
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Earnings Call
T. Rowe Price will release Q2 2025 earnings on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: href="" rel="nofollow" troweprice
ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW ) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.68 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
Legal Disclaimer:
