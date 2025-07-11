Building Future-Ready Skills: Girl Rising Launches RISE Educator Training In Chhattisgarh, India

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The training prepared 35 educators to deliver this transformative curriculum in classrooms across the state. Over the next year, these educators will reach more than 2,000 students-supporting boys and girls in developing critical thinking, communication, digital skills, and above all, greater self-awareness, purpose, and self-worth.

Led by Girl Rising's India team-President Nidhi Shukla, Global Programs Director Richa Hingorani, and Program Manager Apurva Vurity-the training was delivered in collaboration with Samarpit and HP, with support from Anshu Grover, HP's Worldwide Lead for Social Impact Metrics & Strategic Operations. A highlight of the training was the distribution of laptops to participating teachers, underscoring a shared commitment to building long-term digital access.

At Girl Rising, we believe education is the foundation for gender equity and lasting change," said Nidhi Shukla, President of Girl Rising. "Through RISE, we are helping adolescents-especially girls-build confidence, develop gender-equity mindsets, and strengthen essential 21st century skills, with a strong focus on digital literacy."

"Our collaboration with Girl Rising brings our shared commitment to digital equity to life-especially for women and girls who have long faced systemic barriers," said Anshu Grover, Worldwide Lead for Social Impact Metrics & Strategic Operations, HP. "By equipping educators with the tools and training to create inclusive, tech-enabled classrooms, we are helping to provide the critical skills needed for the future of work."

This work responds to a pressing need: in Chhattisgarh, less than 10% of women use mobile internet, compared to 25% of men (GSMA/Inclusion Economics, 2018). Historically, many students and teachers in rural schools have had limited exposure to digital tools or tech-related career paths. This training and RISE work toward the government's emphasis on bridging the digital divide.

By equipping adolescents with critical life and digital skills-and fostering gender-equitable mindsets across entire communities-RISE creates ripple effects. A randomized study across 314 government schools in India (Poverty Action Lab) found that gender-focused teacher training significantly influenced student attitudes and behaviors, particularly among boys. Adolescents displayed more gender inclusive attitudes and behaviours, such as boys taking on more household chores and girls advocating for themselves more vocally.

"This training is just the beginning of our full roll-out of RISE, which is the result of more than a decade of leading programs that build voice, agency, and confidence among adolescents," said Christina Lowery, CEO of Girl Rising. "Together with mission-aligned partners like Samarpit and HP we are equipping the next generation with the skills to shape a better future for themselves and their entire communities."

Girl Rising Girl Rising is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to building a world where all girls learn, rise and thrive. We use storytelling as a transformative tool to change the way the world values girls and their education. Our educational programs build skills, spark curiosity, shift mindsets, and inspire action that drives meaningful change in adolescents, their schools, families and communities.

HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: HP.

Samarpit is a community-based organization in Chhattisgarh dedicated to empowering marginalized populations through education, health, and livelihood initiatives. With a strong grassroots presence, Samarpit plays a vital role in delivering inclusive programs that reach the most underserved.

