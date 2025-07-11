High School Drama, Young Love, And Lasting Friendships Are At The Heart Of This Coming Of Age Fiction Novel For YA Readers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fifteen-year-old Becks is hoping for a fresh start when she starts high school, distancing herself from the invisible version of herself that she was in middle school. But it's not that simple, as she struggles with self-confidence, social pressures, and the fear of standing out for the wrong reasons, not to mention trying to get the attention of her longtime crush. When her fearless best friend, Trina, is determined to make the school's dance team, Becks decides to take the leap with her. Though the pair help each other through high school stress and heartbreak, they encounter friendship struggles of their own.

All that changes when Becks' beloved grandfather gives her a four-leaf clover necklace to bring her luck, and she experiences opportunities, triumphs, and moments of courage that can't be coincidences...could they? As she begins a road to self-discovery, Becks finds that true confidence comes from believing in yourself, embracing change, and taking a chance on the life you truly want.

Filled with heartwarming friendships, the excitement of young love, and the struggles of finding one's voice, K.A. Wesorick's Lucky Enough, the first installment in a series, is an inspiring coming-of-age novel for any reader who loves exceptional young adult contemporary fiction. It is available now wherever books are sold.

Key Details:



Title: Lucky Enough

Author: K.A. Wesorick

Publisher: K.A. Wesorick Book Publications

Genre: YA contemporary fiction

Publication Date: April 2025 Formats: Paperback, ebook

