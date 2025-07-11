High School Drama, Young Love, And Lasting Friendships Are At The Heart Of This Coming Of Age Fiction Novel For YA Readers
All that changes when Becks' beloved grandfather gives her a four-leaf clover necklace to bring her luck, and she experiences opportunities, triumphs, and moments of courage that can't be coincidences...could they? As she begins a road to self-discovery, Becks finds that true confidence comes from believing in yourself, embracing change, and taking a chance on the life you truly want.
Filled with heartwarming friendships, the excitement of young love, and the struggles of finding one's voice, K.A. Wesorick's Lucky Enough, the first installment in a series, is an inspiring coming-of-age novel for any reader who loves exceptional young adult contemporary fiction. It is available now wherever books are sold.
Key Details:
Title: Lucky Enough
Author: K.A. Wesorick
Publisher: K.A. Wesorick Book Publications
Genre: YA contemporary fiction
Publication Date: April 2025
Formats: Paperback, ebook
Call to Action: For more information or to request a review copy, contact K.A. Wesorick at [email protected] or visit .
Contact: K.A. Wesorick
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 813-928-8466
Website:
