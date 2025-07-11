Signet Real Estate Group Closes Financing For University Of Kentucky Sports Center Garage & Johnson Recreation Center Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Developed by Signet Real Estate Group, this project includes a 1,200-space parking structure and 50,000 square foot expansion of the Johnson Recreation Center, significantly enhancing campus infrastructure and student amenities. This public-private partnership is a critical step in preparing for the University's planned Chandler Hospital expansion project and Healthcare campus. Construction is already underway for the project and is expected to be completed by December 2026

Once completed, the Johnson Center expansion will feature new spaces on the building's north and south sides, along with renovations throughout including:



A multi-purpose activity court,

An expanded weightlifting area with an outdoor lifting space,

Outdoor court areas And a 60-foot-tall climbing wall with a dedicated bouldering section.

"This project exemplifies our commitment to providing distinctive and impactful development solutions tailored to the evolving needs of institutions like the University of Kentucky," said Spencer Hyatt, Senior Vice President of Signet Real Estate Group. "We are proud and grateful to continue our partnership with UK in supporting their vision for improved quality of life for students, faculty, and the surrounding community."

The development team for the project includes Messer Construction and Ross Tarrant Architects. RBC Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of the University and Signet, with Signet Capital, Frost Brown Todd, and Baird also assisting in the transaction.

