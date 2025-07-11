Signet Real Estate Group Closes Financing For University Of Kentucky Sports Center Garage & Johnson Recreation Center Expansion
Once completed, the Johnson Center expansion will feature new spaces on the building's north and south sides, along with renovations throughout including:
-
A multi-purpose activity court,
An expanded weightlifting area with an outdoor lifting space,
Outdoor court areas
And a 60-foot-tall climbing wall with a dedicated bouldering section.
"This project exemplifies our commitment to providing distinctive and impactful development solutions tailored to the evolving needs of institutions like the University of Kentucky," said Spencer Hyatt, Senior Vice President of Signet Real Estate Group. "We are proud and grateful to continue our partnership with UK in supporting their vision for improved quality of life for students, faculty, and the surrounding community."
The development team for the project includes Messer Construction and Ross Tarrant Architects. RBC Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of the University and Signet, with Signet Capital, Frost Brown Todd, and Baird also assisting in the transaction.
About Signet Real Estate Group
Signet Real Estate Group is a leader in the development, management, and financing of transformative real estate projects. With a diverse portfolio spanning student housing, healthcare, and mixed-use developments, Signet Real Estate is dedicated to enhancing communities and delivering value to its partners and residents.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Ellie Wilkinson
Marketing Director, Signet, LLC
[email protected] |
SOURCE Signet Real Estate Group
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment