Math Circles Of Chicago Receives The SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Math Circles of Chicago received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Math Circles of Chicago, a nonprofit , is reimagining how students experience math by creating spaces where curiosity leads, challenges are embraced, and problem solving becomes a source of confidence and creativity. Through free, high-quality programs open to students in grades 3–12, the organization fosters a love of math that extends far beyond the classroom.

Serving over 4,000 students across 150 schools, Math Circles of Chicago focuses on reaching communities that have historically been excluded from enriching STEM opportunities. With more than 60% of participants coming from low-income households, the organization works to ensure that every young person, regardless of background or test scores, has access to meaningful, joyful math learning.

The core of the program is the Math Circle: a small group of students led by a passionate and skilled educator who guides them through challenging and thought-provoking activities. These sessions go beyond worksheets and memorization. Instead, students explore deep mathematical ideas, tackle complex problems, and build critical thinking skills in a supportive environment where questions are encouraged, and persistence is celebrated.

“Our program is about creating joyful, meaningful experiences with math, something too many kids miss out on. We want students to have fun, to be challenged, and to discover that math can be both exciting and empowering,” said Doug O'Roark, Executive Director.

For many students, Math Circles provide a transformative experience. They develop not just stronger math skills, but also greater self-confidence, perseverance, and the ability to work collaboratively with peers.

Math Circles of Chicago is committed to closing opportunity gaps and making rich, empowering math experiences accessible to all students across the city. By investing in young people's potential and creating inclusive spaces to explore math deeply and joyfully, the organization is helping to shape a future where every student can thrive.

"We are happy to support Math Circles of Chicago in their mission to create inclusive spaces where students can explore, enjoy, and excel in math," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: ...

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062, United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: