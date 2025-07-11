CSW Industrials Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.27 Per Share
|Details
|Dividend Amount:
|$0.27
|Record Date:
|July 25, 2025
|Payable Date:
|August 8, 2025
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit
