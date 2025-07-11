Toco Warranty Partners With Repairpal To Enhance Vehicle Service Contract Offerings

RepairPal and Toco, the perfect partnership

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Toco Warranty Corporation, a leader in vehicle service contracts, is proud to announce a new partnership with RepairPal , the largest trusted auto repair network in the U.S. This collaboration will support Toco's contract holders as well as Toco At Work program-its innovative employee benefit offering-by providing employees with access to RepairPal's nationwide network of Certified repair facilities and Fair Price Guarantee.By partnering with RepairPal, Toco enhances its ability to provide contract holders and employees with convenient, trustworthy, and cost-transparent vehicle repair experiences through more than 4,000 RepairPal Certified shops across the country.“Our partnership with RepairPal reinforces our mission to deliver unmatched value and convenience to our customers. By integrating RepairPal's trusted repair network into our Toco At Work offering, we're giving employees peace of mind when it comes to vehicle repair-ensuring both quality and affordability.” -Paul McGee, executive vice president at Toco Warranty.RepairPal's Certified Network connects consumers with shops that meet the highest standards for training, customer satisfaction, and fair pricing. This collaboration will allow Toco Warranty customers-including those enrolled through employee benefit programs-to find Certified repair facilities that align with the values of transparency and trust that both companies share.“We're thrilled to partner with Toco Warranty to help make auto repair more accessible and reliable for drivers. Together, we're reimagining how vehicle service contracts integrate into daily life-starting with the workplace.” -Kathleen Long, senior director, business operations and strategy at RepairPal.This partnership will help by delivering a seamless, value-driven solution to Toco's contract holders and employees seeking vehicle repair protection. It also underscores a shared commitment to innovation, consumer advocacy, and driving greater trust in the automotive aftermarket.About Toco Warranty CorporationToco Warranty Corporation, founded in 2012, is a leading provider of vehicle service contracts, offering repair protection for drivers across the U.S. Founded to bring transparency and simplicity to a traditionally complex industry, Toco offers straightforward coverage plans with nationwide repair network access, roadside assistance, and flexible payment options. Toco launched Toco At Work in 2019, the first company to offer vehicle service contracts as an employer-sponsored benefit, helping employees protect their vehicles through convenient payroll deduction. Learn more at tocowarranty.About RepairPalEstablished in 2007, RepairPal connects consumers with Certified trustworthy mechanics throughout the US. Large, trusted companies including USAA, CarMax, and Consumer Reports send their members and customers to RepairPal Certified shops, knowing they will get high-quality repairs at a fair price. More information is available at RepairPal. RepairPal, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yelp Inc.

