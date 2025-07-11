Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Predicted In Coimbatore, Nilgiri Districts

From July 11th to 17th, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal can expect thunderstorms and light to moderate rain. The Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, especially the hilly areas, might see heavy downpours

Chennai Weather

The scorching summer heat has subsided in most districts of Tamil Nadu, giving way to refreshing rain. While the temperature had briefly cooled down, it has risen again, making people hesitant to venture outdoors. In light of this, the Meteorological Department has issued the following weather update for Tamil Nadu:

Due to variations in the speed of westerly winds, on 11-07-2025 and 12-07-2025: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal. On 13-07-2025 and 14-07-2025: Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

15-07-2025: Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in some areas of the Nilgiris and Coimbatore district's hilly regions. 16-07-2025 and 17-07-2025: Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in some areas of the Nilgiris and Coimbatore district's hilly regions.

Trend of Maximum Temperature Variation:

From 11-07-2025 to 13-07-2025: There is generally less chance of change in maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Deviation of Maximum Temperature from Normal:

From 11-07-2025 to 13-07-2025: The maximum temperature may be 2-4° Celsius above normal in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

From 11-07-2025 to 13-07-2025: Discomfort may be experienced in a few areas of Tamil Nadu due to high temperature, high humidity, and minimum temperature above normal.

Today (11-07-2025): The sky will be partly cloudy. Light/moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in a few areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 38-39° Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 29° Celsius.

Tomorrow (12-07-2025): The sky will be partly cloudy. Light rain is likely in a few areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 38-39° Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 28-29° Celsius.

Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas

11-07-2025: Squally winds with speeds of 45 to 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely along the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin Sea areas. 12-07-2025 to 14-07-2025: Squally winds with speeds of 45 to 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely over the Comorin Sea areas.

Bay of Bengal Areas

12-07-2025: Squally winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely over the central west Bay of Bengal, adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, and southern parts of the south Bay of Bengal.

13-07-2025: Squally winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely over parts of the central west and central east Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal, and southern parts of the south Bay of Bengal, as per the Meteorological Department's warning.