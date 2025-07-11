Myriad Uranium Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2025) -(CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") (see Myriad's news release dated June 12, 2025). Under the over-subscribed Financing, Myriad raised gross proceeds of $1,893,250 through the issuance of 7,573,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per Share until July 10, 2027.

Myriad's CEO, Thomas Lamb, commented: "This raise adds strategic investors to our cap table and strengthens our cash position. Working capital is now roughly $3.2 million. We've completed this raise just as Myriad and the uranium sector in the U.S. are at key inflection points. Chemical assays have revealed significant "new" uranium at Copper Mountain that is mostly invisible to gamma probes. This additional mineralisation was hinted at by fluorometric methods in the 1970s, but those tantalising results were disregarded for resource estimation and mine planning purposes. To get to the bottom of it, we are sending nearly 1,500 additional samples from 2024 drilling to the lab for chemical assay. If this reveals extensive additional mineralisation, it will be exciting indeed. Deeper mineralisation also adds a potentially exciting new dimension to the project."

Mr. Lamb continued: "A few months ago we filed a plan of operations to increase and diversify the range of permitted boreholes at Copper Mountain from the current 50 to 70. That process is advancing well and, assuming it is approved, we will amend and expand the plan on an ongoing basis as exploration and assay results come in."

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $54,670 and issued an aggregate of 218,680 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant"), each Finder's Warrant exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.25 until July 10, 2027. Securities issued under the Financing are subject to a four month hold period expiring November 11, 2025, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Financing for exploration of the Company's mineral properties and for general working capital.

Directors and officers of the Company participated in the Financing, and such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of such participation does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Qualified Person

The scientific or technical information in this news release respecting the Company's Copper Mountain Project has been approved by George van der Walt, MSc., Sci., FGSSA, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. van der Walt is employed by The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd (MSA), a leading geological consultancy providing services to the minerals industry, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has more than 20 years industry experience and sufficient relevant experience in the type and style of mineralisation to report on exploration results.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of U3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific during the late 1970s including the development of a mine plan to fuel a planned fleet of California Edison reactors. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the project area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here . The Company also recently acquired, subject to completing a geophysical survey this year, a 100% interest in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico, which has a near-surface historical resource (non-43-101) at grades from 1,700 to 3,100 ppm with significant upside potential. The announcement regarding the acquisition can be viewed here and a subsequent announcement regarding an expansion of the Company's acreage to encompass ~800 of 1,050 historical boreholes in the basin can be viewed here . Our Crux Investor overview page including recent interviews can be viewed here . The Company's presentation can be viewed here . News releases regarding historical drilling can be viewed here and here . The final news release regarding chemical assays of 2024 Copper Mountain drilling can be viewed here .

Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Gold Inc. For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( ), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at .