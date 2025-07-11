Wireless Partners And Aspire Hardware Solutions Join Forces To Upgrade Legacy DSL For Earthlink's Subscribers With $70 Million In Next-Gen Networks Featuring Tarana Technology

The Future of Internet Arrives in North Florida: Wireless Partners Broadband and EarthLink Launch High-Speed Network, Replacing Outdated DSL

CROSS CITY, Fla., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents in several communities in Florida – including Cross City – now have access to ultra-high-capacity, high-speed broadband technology, thanks to the launch of Wireless Partners' high-speed network. Wireless Partners is excited to announce a $70 million partnership with Aspire Hardware Solutions to secure Tarana equipment that will replace DSL in the Southeast and Northeast regions of the United States. The new network deployed in Northwestern Florida is Wireless Partners' first location of many to receive a high-speed broadband solution acting in response to the announced intentions of the industry's major carriers to decommission copper-based DSL.

In partnership with EarthLink, Wireless Partners has launched 'true high-speed broadband' services in areas traditionally limited to legacy DSL networks. Leveraging Tarana's next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology, this collaboration enhances EarthLink's service offerings by delivering a transformative broadband solution that improves economics and performance in both mainstream and underserved markets.

"DSL customers are already receiving letters from major carriers that their DSL connections will be disconnected," said Robert Parsloe, Chief Executive Officer of Wireless Partners. "With funding support from Aspire, this initial launch marks the beginning of our commitment to rapidly expand this game-changing technology throughout the Southeast and beyond to replace legacy DSL. We are thrilled to partner with EarthLink and Tarana to provide residents and Businesses of Florida with the robust, high-speed internet they deserve."

The primary objective of this partnership is to offer EarthLink's subscribers currently utilizing DSL connections a true high-speed broadband experience upgrade. Presently, EarthLink uses fiber, DSL, and FWA to deliver ISP services to their subscribers nationwide.

"We are thrilled with the rapid deployment of Wireless Partners' ngFWA network," said EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad. "This partnership will undoubtedly provide our existing DSL customer base a migration path to a superior user experience."

"We're proud to support Wireless Partners with a flexible, scalable Hardware-as-a-Service solution and Aviat's reliable, high-performance backhaul and transport systems that accelerates their Tarana-powered network expansion and delivers true broadband to the Florida communities," said Rob Haywood, Chief Revenue Officer at Aspire Hardware Solutions.

"Helping operators like Earthlink accelerate efforts to bring their subscribers into the modern world of broadband has been our steadfast mission throughout a decade of fundamental innovation in wireless technology," added Tarana CEO Basil Alwan. "We're excited to see our work enabling the long overdue transition from DSL to modern, high-speed Internet."

About Wireless Partners

Wireless Partners Broadband is a privately funded, veteran-owned and operated Cellular wireless infrastructure company and network carrier. With decades of experience, Wireless Partners has been providing Cellular network coverage growth to strategic partners, such as AT&T, and Verizon Wireless since 2003. As a carrier's carrier, Wireless Partners proudly serves rural markets in northern New England. Learn more by visiting: wireless-partnersllc

About Aspire Hardware Solutions

Aspire Hardware Solutions is a privately held, industry-first provider of pre-kitted, turnkey network infrastructure solutions for the broadband and WISP industry. Aspire uniquely offers the industry's first Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) model, delivering hardware infrastructure as a scalable, OpEx-based subscription. Through bundled hardware, upgrades, lifecycle support, and flexible financing options, Aspire empowers service providers to expand, modernize, and compete faster while preserving cash flow and maximizing operational agility. Learn more at: aspirehaas

About EarthLink

EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider delivering wired and wireless access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. EarthLink delivers the right technology at the right price to create the right connection for customers. Consumers voted EarthLink the number one ISP in America in 2020 for three years running. An independent company headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work since 2020. To learn more, visit earthlink and href="" rel="nofollow" earthlin .

About Tarana

Tarana Wireless's mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of research and development and more than $400 million of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology, instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 200 service providers in 23 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at taranawireless .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Roy

Chief Strategy Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE EarthLink

