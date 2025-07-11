Epic Golf Club Opens Nominations For Annual $10,000 Scholarship Program

Epic Golf Club is a premier private golf society, redefining the luxury golf experience for its 1,000+ members-each of whom also belongs to some of the most exclusive private golf clubs around the world. The annual Epic Scholarship is open to high school seniors who have shown a consistent commitment to golf as student-athletes throughout their four years of high school (or equivalent experience). A minimum GPA of 3.2 is required to apply.

Two $10,000 scholarships-one awarded to a male student and one to a female student-will be granted based on a combination of factors including academic performance, dedication to golf, and the quality of the applicant's video submission.

"Epic Golf Club is proud to nurture the aspirations of young golf talent who have shown academic rigor," said Noah DiPasquale, CEO and founder of Epic Golf Club. "Our scholarship program reflects our commitment to celebrating and supporting exceptional student-athletes who demonstrate unwavering dedication, a passion for golf, and excellence in the classroom."

Applicants are required to submit a short, compelling video highlighting their passion for golf, academic goals, and future aspirations within the sport. All applications must be submitted by Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. Scholarship recipients will be notified by mail and announced on the Epic Golf Club website and social media platforms.

This scholarship represents a meaningful investment in the future of student-athletes, offering critical support as they pursue both academic and athletic success.

2024 Epic scholarship winners were Sophia Anderson and Hunter Bost. Bost has completed his first year of college at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. "I'm so grateful for the opportunities the scholarship award has provided. My best advice for those applying this year is to be yourself and be creative with your submission. And don't forget to call out your love for golf," said Bost.

"Epic has my deepest gratitude. Winning this scholarship means a lot to me -- it defines the one thing I have worked tirelessly for and devoted most of my spare time to, which is the game of golf. The scholarship not only helps with my schooling, but it also helps me continue to play the sport I love most," said Anderson.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply, please visit the Epic Golf Club Student Athlete Scholarship website here.

About Epic Golf Club

Epic Golf Club is a private golf society headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., that brings together individuals who share a passion for golf to play the best private golf courses in the world. Founded in 2018 by Noah DiPasquale, Epic Golf Club has evolved into a prestigious organization with more than 1,000 members. With privileges to 80 of the top 100 golf courses in the United States and a unique reciprocal membership model, Epic Golf Club offers its members unparalleled opportunities to play at the finest clubs, creating a network of golfing elite. For more information, visit EpicGolfClub.

SOURCE Epic Golf Club