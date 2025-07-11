Costamare Inc. Announces 2025 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (the“Company”) (NYSE: CMRE), an international owner and provider of containerships for charter, announced today that its Board of Directors has called an annual meeting of the stockholders to be held virtually on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Stockholders of record of the Company's common stock at the close of business on Thursday, August 7, 2025 will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting and at any adjournments or postponements thereof. The notice of the annual meeting and the Company's proxy statement will be sent to stockholders of record on or around Friday, August 8, 2025.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world's leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 51 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 68 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU. The Company also participates in a leasing business. The Company's common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols“CMRE”,“CMRE PR B”,“CMRE PR C” and“CMRE PR D”, respectively.

Company Contacts:

Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer

Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development

Costamare Inc., Monaco

Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40

Email: ...