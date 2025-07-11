Freeze The Day -- It's Slurpee Day At 7-Eleven, Inc.!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A sip from a Slurpee drink just got a whole lot more fun. This year, 7-Eleven is introducing "Tongue-toos," first of-its-kind temporary tongue tattoos that are activated by a single taste of a Slurpee drink. Just apply the tattoo on the tongue after a sip, and watch it appear like magic. Each tongue-too features the brand's signature "S" in vibrant shades of blue, green, red or purple. Designed as a colorful callback to the tongue-staining legacy fans know and love, the tongue-toos are available exclusively for 7Rewardsand Speedy Rewardsmembers at select 7-Eleven and Speedway locations , while supplies last this Slurpee Day .***

The party doesn't have to stop today. When loyalty members scan their rewards information today, they'll receive a bonus coupon for another free small Slurpee drink, redeemable through July 31.**** Plus, customers can pair their Slurpee drinks with $1 deals on snacks and beverages through the end of the month, including exclusive 7-SelectTM items and more.*****

"There's nothing ordinary about Slurpee Day, and this year takes it to a whole new level," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "We're celebrating 98 years of 7-Eleven with our annual tradition of free small Slurpee drinks, but giving it a twist with tastebud-catching tongue-toos and deals that deliver fun all month long. It's never been easier to join the celebration and honor a brand that fans have cherished for nearly a century."

Plus, don't miss this flavor moment. MOUNTAIN DEW INFINITE SWIRL is officially hitting Slurpee and Big Gulp® drink machines for the first time - a double debut for the blue pineapple-berry blend that fans can't get enough of. It's also available in 20-ounce bottles, making this summer splash easy to sip anytime, anywhere.

Slurpee Day may be the party, but the surprises go all year long. Every day through the end of the year, fans can take a shot at $5,000 daily by shopping, scanning and playing the in-app game in the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps. Loyalty members can rack up extra plays on iconic buys like Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, Big Bite® hot dogs and even fill-ups at the fuel pump.******

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-SelectTM private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 100 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .

