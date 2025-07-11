403
Data-Entry-India Named Among California's Top Data Entry Companies By Goodfirms
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Data-Entry-India has been included in the list of top data entry service providers in California by GoodFirms, a well-regarded B2B rating and review platform. This listing is based on the evaluation of companies that demonstrate consistent quality and reliability in the data entry domain. For Data-Entry-India, this mention highlights the company's ongoing efforts to meet industry benchmarks and deliver high-quality services.
On inclusion in the list, Rohit Bhateja, Director of Digital Engineering Services & Head of Marketing at SunTec India, said,“Our mention on the list reflects the consistent focus we place on accuracy and efficiency in data entry services.”
He further added,“We're proud to stand apart in a market where many rely solely on automation. This recognition underscores the value of our human-first approach, where subject matter experts ensure that the delivered data meets quality expectations. This philosophy has enabled us to serve clients across diverse industries with the precision and reliability they demand.”
The company's position as one of California's top data entry service providers also reflects its proven ability to meet stringent regulatory standards, such as the CCPA, while consistently delivering the high accuracy and data integrity that modern businesses rely on to maintain a competitive edge.
About Data-Entry-India
Established in 1999, Data-Entry-India (a division of SunTec India) is a data management and business process outsourcing company. Its services include eCommerce catalog management, data processing, business research, web scraping, data mining, and data annotation. With over 850 employees and 3,850 clients in 50 countries, this data entry company has served various verticals, including healthcare, real estate, and retail.
Certified with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 standards for quality management systems and data security, the company offers 360-degree data support as well as virtual assistant support. Its human-in-the-loop approach blends domain expertise with automation to ensure that clients receive clean, high-quality data every time.
For more details about their offerings, contact them at ...
