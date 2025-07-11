Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Suntec Data Recognized Among Top 5 Image Annotation Service Providers By Goodfirms

2025-07-11 07:06:18
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec Data has been listed by GoodFirms among the top five image annotation service providers. GoodFirms is a reputable B2B listing, rating, and review platform featuring over 60,000 verified reviews and ratings, and listing more than 100,000 businesses from over 100 countries, providing a wide reach and trusted insights.

Being acknowledged by a platform like GoodFirms reflects Suntec Data's dedication to delivering end-to-end image annotation services with complete adherence to client-specific guidelines and data governance standards. This also demonstrates the company's ability to deliver precise, well-labeled datasets essential for industries advancing in AI and machine learning applications.

“We are honored to be recognized by GoodFirms as one of the top image annotation service providers,” said Rohit Bhateja, Director of Digital Engineering Services & Head of Marketing at SunTec India.

He further added,“Our human-in-the-loop approach ensures the highest level of accuracy and efficiency in data labeling, even for complex datasets. Our experts quickly adapt to project requirements and industry standards, helping businesses streamline operations, improve data quality, and drive better decision-making. We will continue refining our processes to ensure that the data we provide meets the highest benchmarks for real-world applications.”

SunTec Data was also recently recognized by Clutch-another leading B2B ratings and reviews platform-as one of the top text annotation service providers in the US. Additionally, the company was acknowledged among top AI development firms and market research providers recently.

About SunTec Data
With over 25 years of experience, SunTec Data is a leading provider of data services, including data mining, data support, data annotation, data research and analytics, and data management.

The company serves clients across 15+ industries-including retail, automotive, healthcare, and AI technology. It is backed by 1,500+ skilled data professionals and trusted by global brands such as Honda, Deloitte, and Nielsen. It is HIPAA-compliant, CMMI certified (maturity level 3), and holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, ensuring top-tier data quality and information security standards.

For more details about their offerings, visit SunTec Data or contact them at ....

