Mining, Finance, And Tech Lead Salary Growth In Azerbaijan

The average nominal monthly salary of salaried employees in Azerbaijan's economy amounted to ₼1,095 (approximately $646) in January–May 2025-reflecting a 9.1 percent increase compared to the same period of the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

