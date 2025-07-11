Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Doctor's Warn: Don't Ignore Eyelash Dandruff Symptoms - Here's What It Could Be


2025-07-11 07:01:31
Doctors warn against ignoring dandruff on eyelids. Learn more in this post.

 

Eyelash dandruff, or blepharitis, is common eyelid inflammation. It's not contagious, but bacteria, fungi, blocked oil glands, or dry eyes can cause it.Dandruff from the scalp or brows can spread to eyelashes. Rosacea, eye medications, contact lens solutions, or makeup allergies can also contribute.Symptoms include white or yellow flakes, itchy, red eyes (worse in the morning), a foreign body sensation, excessive tearing, light sensitivity, and sticky eyelids.Cleanse eyelids with a warm, damp cloth for 5-10 minutes to loosen blocked oil glands and soften flakes. Rinse with cool water and gently wipe with cotton.Untreated dandruff can lead to eye infections, dry eyes, styes, and in rare cases, even corneal damage. See a doctor if symptoms worsen.Doctors may prescribe antibiotics, ointments, or tea tree oil cleansers. Maintain eyelid hygiene, remove makeup before bed, and avoid sharing eye products.

