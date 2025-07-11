Shashi Tharoor Continues Praise For Modi Govt Despite Resentment Within Congress, Party Opts For No Action
New Delhi: Despite mounting resentment within the Congress party against senior leader Shashi Tharoor, the party's High Command has chosen not to take disciplinary action. The leadership has decided to overlook Tharoor's controversial article published on the anniversary of the Emergency, which included criticism of Indira and Sanjay Gandhi.
The article has since been widely circulated by the BJP, using it as a tool to attack the Nehru-Gandhi family. Meanwhile, Tharoor continues to openly praise the Modi government, adding further strain to his already fragile position within the Congress.
High Command repeats strategy of silence
This is not the first time the party leadership has ignored Tharoor's remarks. In keeping with their past approach, the Congress High Command is once again opting to remain silent, dismissing both his article and his public admiration for the BJP's governance style.
Demands for action against Tharoor are gaining traction at both the national level and within Kerala. There have been calls for him to provide an explanation prior to the upcoming Parliament session. Some Congress leaders have also urged Rahul Gandhi to address the matter during the next parliamentary party meeting.
While Tharoor remains a member of the Congress Working Committee, the Kerala state leadership has chosen a hands-off approach, suggesting that Tharoor should be left to decide his own course of action.
Tharoor's continued praise for Modi government
In a recent speech delivered in London, Tharoor praised the BJP government, stating:“A strong nationalism is reflected in BJP rule. The BJP believes in centralized governance. Changes over the past 78 years are visible in foreign policy and politics.”
In a separate article published in an English daily, Tharoor also commended the government's strong will in combating terrorism. These comments have only intensified criticism from within his party.
BJP amplifies Tharoor's remarks
The BJP, meanwhile, has seized the opportunity to capitalize on Tharoor's dissent. BJP spokesperson RP Singh said Tharoor's remarks about the Modi government's democratic values directly counter Rahul Gandhi's claims of authoritarianism. He further argued that a party under the tight control of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi has no legitimacy to lecture others on democracy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment