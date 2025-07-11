Coffee Market Size Worth USD 381.52 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global coffee market size is calculated at USD 256.29 billion in 2025 and is projected to be worth around USD 381.52 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.52% between 2025 and 2034. Ottawa, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the worldwide coffee market size was estimated at $245.2 billion in 2024, rising from its current value of nearly $256.29 billion. The imports and exports of certified coffees going through fair trade raise their importance in the global market. Note : This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making. The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ Coffee Market Highlights:

Europe accounted for the major revenue share of 34% in 2024.

North America holds the second-largest revenue share of 28% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2034.

By product, the roasted segment contributed the highest revenue share of 54% in 2024.

By product, the ready to drink segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By nature, the conventional segment held the biggest revenue share of 84% in 2024.

By nature, the organic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the B2B segment generated the highest revenue share of 63% in 2024. By distribution channel, the B2C segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Coffee Market Overview and Industry Potential How Big is the Market Reach of the Coffee Industry? The coffee market revolves around different forms of coffee, such as black, iced, with milk, or infused with other flavors. The International Coffee Organization (ICO) states that coffee is one of the most consumed beverages in the world and estimates a consumption of about 2.25 billion cups a day by coffee lovers across the globe in 2023. In November 2024, Nespresso announced that Nespresso Coffee and Machines will be launched in India by the end of 2024, which is the first boutique to open in Delhi. In July 2024 , Barista Coffee announced the launch of a new beverage menu tailored to customer preferences. ( Source: Restaurant India )

View Detailed Report@ Key Trends Shaping the Coffee Market What are the Advancements in Coffee Technology?

Direct Trade: The market has shifted towards direct trade between roasters and growers without the need for any intermediate connections. There is an involvement of a complex number of market players that ensures transparency. Direct trade aims to create a long-term partnership rather than a transactional relationship.

Specialty Coffee: The industries are following the process of tasting and evaluating the flavor and aroma of a brewed coffee. There is a growing demand for specialty coffee by consumers from all across the globe.

Coffee Market Drivers: Which Factors are Impacting the Coffee Industry?

Sustainable Coffee: Several coffee companies have taken initiatives to handle environmental and social issues to provide consumers with a sustainably produced coffee.

Coffee e-Commerce: Supermarkets are the most common choices for consumers to buying coffee for home consumption. Online purchases hold second place, ahead of discount stores, cafés, and other places.

How Can Artificial Intelligence Help the Coffee Industry? Several businesses are investing in artificial intelligence to enhance their operational efficiency and improve customer experiences. AI practices are revolutionizing businesses by focusing on the coffee industry. AI-driven robotics is improving customer services and AI innovations contribute to operational and executive functions. The integration of AI contributes to inventory management, quality assurance, and streamlined operations with robotic process automation. Latest Breakthroughs in the Coffee Market What are the Significant Doors Driving the Future of the Coffee Industry?

In July 2025 , Vintage Coffee and Beverages announced the investment of ₹215.76 Crore through the preferential issue of equity shares and convertible warrants to investors and promoters to accelerate the global expansion. ( Source: HDFC Sky )



In September 2024 , the Landscape Resilience Fund (LRF) announced the investment of a €2 million loan into an excellent coffee business conducting operations across Southeast Asia for the expansion of sustainable coffee. ( Source: Landscape Resilience Fund )



In September 2024 , First Coffee , one of the specialty coffee brands, announced the investment of $1.2 million in a funding round conducted by Southeast Asia and Venture Fund Beenext. ( Source: The Economic Times )

In February 2025 , the coffee exports of India crossed $1 billion in 2024, flagging Italy as the top destination. ( Source: Money Control ) Challenges Faced by the Coffee Industry What are the Economic, Ethical, and Social Concerns associated with the Coffee Industry?

Compliance with Regulations: Coffee and coffee products must meet legal and non-legal regulations regarding food safety to enter into the global market or the European market. This growing need is driven by the high expectations of consumers regarding safety and sustainability.

Growing Sustainability Concerns: Consumers are demanding more sustainable coffee, which imposes an increased need for the environmental, ethical, and economic pillars of sustainability. These requirements present new opportunities to enter niche markets that command higher prices.

Opportunities for growth and innovation

Emerging Markets : Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles in regions like Asia and Eastern Europe present significant growth potential for coffee consumption.

Product Innovation : Experimentation with new flavors, formats, brewing methods, and functional ingredients can attract new consumers and drive demand.

Sustainable Practices : Investing in sustainable farming methods, ethical sourcing, and eco-friendly processing can enhance brand image, meet consumer demand, and potentially access premium markets.

Technology Adoption : Utilizing AI, blockchain technology , and other technologies can improve efficiency, traceability, and transparency throughout the supply chain.

Experiential Coffee : Creating immersive coffee experiences through unique cafe concepts, workshops, and tasting events can appeal to consumers seeking more than just a beverage. Focus on Health and Wellness : Developing functional coffee options and promoting the health benefits of coffee can tap into the growing wellness market. Coffee Market Scope Report Coverage



Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 245.2 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 256.29 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 381.52 Billion CAGR 2025-2034 4.52% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Largest Market Europe – 34% Market Share Second Largest Market North America – 28% Market Share Fastest Growing Region (2025–2034) Asia Pacific – CAGR of 6.2% Segments Covered Product, Nature, Distribution Channel, and Regions Leading Product Segment (2024) Roasted Coffee – 54% Market Share Fastest Growing Product Segment Ready-to-Drink Coffee (2025–2034) Dominant Nature Segment (2024) Conventional – 84% Market Share Fastest Growing Nature Segment Organic Coffee (2025–2034) Leading Distribution Channel (2024) B2B – 63% market share Fastest Growing Distribution Channel B2C (2025–2034) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



How big is the Europe Market for Coffee?

According to Precedence Research, the Europe coffee market size was valued at USD 245.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 381.52 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.52% from 2025 to 2034. The rising consumer demand for specialty and premium coffee in Europe, driven by a strong preference for high-quality brews and the growing popularity of specialty coffee shops, is a key driver of market growth in the region.

How Europe Dominated the Coffee Market in 2024?

Europe dominated the coffee market in 2024 owing to the consumer requirement and availability of range of products across the European organic coffee supply chain includes farm, cooperative, washing station, exporter, importer, roaster, at-home market, and out-of-home market. The European at-home market involves supermarkets, hypermarkets, e-commerce , and specialized shops, while the out-of-home market involves office coffee service, cafés, and restaurants, which contribute to the great expansion of the coffee industry in Europe.

The importers allow efficient trade between exporters and roasters by playing a major role as supply chain managers. Europe is the hub for several large and small-scale organic roasters, out of which the large organic roasters in the European market include Nestle, Lavazza, and Jacobs Douwe Egberts, while Beyers and Lincoln & York are the private-label roasters.

How Big is the Importance of the French Coffee Market?

France leads as an important European importer of green coffee, while Brazil and Vietnam are the largest suppliers of green coffee to France and the largest producers of green coffee in the world. The presence of several small and medium-sized coffee roasters in France contributes to imports directly. Many of these roasters and several large multinational roasters are dedicated to providing high-quality coffee products that are ethically produced and traded. They provide favorable opportunities for exporters of specialty coffees and certified coffees.

In June 2025 , the Government of the Netherlands published an article stating three simple tips for coffee exporters to comply with the changing sustainability rules of the European Union. ( Source: )

What to Expect from Asian Countries in Coffee Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coffee market during the forecast period. In June 2024, the Fairtrade Network of Asia and Pacific Producers announced its participation in one of the prestigious coffee industry events named the World of Coffee 2024, in collaboration with the Fairtrade International Global Coffee team, Fairtrade Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, UK, and Producer Networks of Latin America and Africa. Furthermore, the loan agreement signed by ADB in December 2024 will benefit more than 62,000 small-scale farmers in India, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

What is the Role of the Coffee Trade and the Coffee Industry in India?

India remains among the top 10 coffee-producing countries and Indian coffee is popular as one of the best coffees in the world. Indian coffee is of high quality and gets a high premium in the international markets. India is a significant producer of two types of coffees, including Arabica and Robusta, in which Arabica holds more market value than Robusta due to its moderate aromatic flavor.

In the Southern part of India, Karnataka is the largest producer, while Kerala is the second-largest producer and Tamil Nadu is the third-largest producer of coffee. Some of the top coffee import destinations from India are Belgium, Germany, Italy, and the Russian Federation. India exports coffee to more than 50 countries across the globe.

In December 2024 , the Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced the signing of a $100 million loan agreement with ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation Limited and ECOM Agroindustrial Asia Private Limited (ECOM) to increase and improve the climate resilience of the coffee value chain in Asia Pacific. ( Source: )



Key Segments Analysis of Coffee Market:

Product Analysis

How Roasted Segment Dominated the Coffee Market in 2024?

The roasted segment dominated the coffee market in 2024 owing to the freshness of these products offered by the leading coffee producers in the global market. Amazon offers its roasted coffee beans, which are freshly roasted, richer in flavor, and healthier. They can retain their flavors and natural oils, which provide a superior taste than pre-ground coffee beans .

The ready-to-drink segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coffee market during the forecast period due to several health benefits of these types of coffee products. The ready-to-drink coffee products aid in relaxation and are ideally a suitable beverage for pre-and-post workout times. They serve as the perfect substitute for energy drinks and help to save time.

Nature Analysis

What made Conventional the Dominant Segment in the Coffee Market in 2024?

The conventional segment dominated the coffee market in 2024, owing to the heavy chemical treatments of conventional coffee among other foods in the world. The heavy treatments of conventional coffee with synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides raise the utilization of this product.

The organic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coffee market during the predicted timeframe due to the growing preferences of farmers for organic production of coffee and of consumers for buying organic coffee. There is no use of synthetic fertilizers or chemicals during production, which ensures the use of clean water, land, and air to offer cleaner beans.

Distribution Channel Analysis

How did the B2B Segment Dominate the Coffee Market in 2024?

The B2B segment dominated the coffee market in 2024, owing to more efficient product deliveries and a steady stream of revenue through B2B business channels. The active participation of B2B buyers and distributors within the supply chain raises the importance of B2B business channels. They allow smoother and more predictable business routines while allowing businesses to focus on marketing strategies and customer satisfaction.

The B2C segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coffee market during the forecast period due to the bigger customer reach, reduced overhead costs, and many other benefits provided by B2C business channels. They introduce faster sales cycles and more opportunities to establish brands. The various types of B2C businesses, such as direct sellers, online intermediaries, community-based, advertisement-based, and fee-based, present flexibility and adaptability.

Key Players in the Global Coffee Market



Starbucks

Nestle

JAB Holding Company

Lavazza

Costa Coffee

Strauss Coffee

Tim Hortons

McCafe Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE)



What is Going Around the Globe?



In July 2024 , Costa Coffee announced its role as the Official Coffee Partner at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 to promote coffee culture and expand the presence of Indian baristas globally. ( Source: )

In October 2024 , Tata Consumer Products (TCP) announced the launch of Tate Coffee Grand Cold Coffee in three internationally experienced flavors, such as French Vanilla, Swiss Caramel, and Belgian Chocolate. ( Source: )

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product



Roasted



Roast and Ground



Pods and Capsules

Whole Beans

Instant Ready to Drink

By Nature



Conventional Organic

By Distribution Channel



B2B



Cafes



Hotels and Restaurants



Offices



Bakeries and Coffee Shops

Others

B2C



Grocery Stores/Supermarkets



Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online Retailers



Online Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Others



By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada Mexico



Asia Pacific



China

Singapore

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand

Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina



Middle East and Africa



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

