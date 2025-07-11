Coffee Market Size Worth USD 381.52 Billion By 2034
|Report Attributes
|Key Statistics
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 245.2 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 256.29 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 381.52 Billion
|CAGR 2025-2034
|4.52%
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Largest Market
|Europe – 34% Market Share
|Second Largest Market
|North America – 28% Market Share
|Fastest Growing Region (2025–2034)
|Asia Pacific – CAGR of 6.2%
|Segments Covered
|Product, Nature, Distribution Channel, and Regions
|Leading Product Segment (2024)
|Roasted Coffee – 54% Market Share
|Fastest Growing Product Segment
|Ready-to-Drink Coffee (2025–2034)
|Dominant Nature Segment (2024)
|Conventional – 84% Market Share
|Fastest Growing Nature Segment
|Organic Coffee (2025–2034)
|Leading Distribution Channel (2024)
|B2B – 63% market share
|Fastest Growing Distribution Channel
|B2C (2025–2034)
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
How big is the Europe Market for Coffee?
According to Precedence Research, the Europe coffee market size was valued at USD 245.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 381.52 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.52% from 2025 to 2034. The rising consumer demand for specialty and premium coffee in Europe, driven by a strong preference for high-quality brews and the growing popularity of specialty coffee shops, is a key driver of market growth in the region.
How Europe Dominated the Coffee Market in 2024?
Europe dominated the coffee market in 2024 owing to the consumer requirement and availability of range of products across the European organic coffee supply chain includes farm, cooperative, washing station, exporter, importer, roaster, at-home market, and out-of-home market. The European at-home market involves supermarkets, hypermarkets, e-commerce , and specialized shops, while the out-of-home market involves office coffee service, cafés, and restaurants, which contribute to the great expansion of the coffee industry in Europe.
The importers allow efficient trade between exporters and roasters by playing a major role as supply chain managers. Europe is the hub for several large and small-scale organic roasters, out of which the large organic roasters in the European market include Nestle, Lavazza, and Jacobs Douwe Egberts, while Beyers and Lincoln & York are the private-label roasters.
How Big is the Importance of the French Coffee Market?
France leads as an important European importer of green coffee, while Brazil and Vietnam are the largest suppliers of green coffee to France and the largest producers of green coffee in the world. The presence of several small and medium-sized coffee roasters in France contributes to imports directly. Many of these roasters and several large multinational roasters are dedicated to providing high-quality coffee products that are ethically produced and traded. They provide favorable opportunities for exporters of specialty coffees and certified coffees.
In June 2025 , the Government of the Netherlands published an article stating three simple tips for coffee exporters to comply with the changing sustainability rules of the European Union.
What to Expect from Asian Countries in Coffee Market?
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coffee market during the forecast period. In June 2024, the Fairtrade Network of Asia and Pacific Producers announced its participation in one of the prestigious coffee industry events named the World of Coffee 2024, in collaboration with the Fairtrade International Global Coffee team, Fairtrade Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, UK, and Producer Networks of Latin America and Africa. Furthermore, the loan agreement signed by ADB in December 2024 will benefit more than 62,000 small-scale farmers in India, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
What is the Role of the Coffee Trade and the Coffee Industry in India?
India remains among the top 10 coffee-producing countries and Indian coffee is popular as one of the best coffees in the world. Indian coffee is of high quality and gets a high premium in the international markets. India is a significant producer of two types of coffees, including Arabica and Robusta, in which Arabica holds more market value than Robusta due to its moderate aromatic flavor.
In the Southern part of India, Karnataka is the largest producer, while Kerala is the second-largest producer and Tamil Nadu is the third-largest producer of coffee. Some of the top coffee import destinations from India are Belgium, Germany, Italy, and the Russian Federation. India exports coffee to more than 50 countries across the globe.
In December 2024 , the Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced the signing of a $100 million loan agreement with ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation Limited and ECOM Agroindustrial Asia Private Limited (ECOM) to increase and improve the climate resilience of the coffee value chain in Asia Pacific.
Key Segments Analysis of Coffee Market:
Product Analysis
How Roasted Segment Dominated the Coffee Market in 2024?
The roasted segment dominated the coffee market in 2024 owing to the freshness of these products offered by the leading coffee producers in the global market. Amazon offers its roasted coffee beans, which are freshly roasted, richer in flavor, and healthier. They can retain their flavors and natural oils, which provide a superior taste than pre-ground coffee beans .
The ready-to-drink segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coffee market during the forecast period due to several health benefits of these types of coffee products. The ready-to-drink coffee products aid in relaxation and are ideally a suitable beverage for pre-and-post workout times. They serve as the perfect substitute for energy drinks and help to save time.
Nature Analysis
What made Conventional the Dominant Segment in the Coffee Market in 2024?
The conventional segment dominated the coffee market in 2024, owing to the heavy chemical treatments of conventional coffee among other foods in the world. The heavy treatments of conventional coffee with synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides raise the utilization of this product.
The organic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coffee market during the predicted timeframe due to the growing preferences of farmers for organic production of coffee and of consumers for buying organic coffee. There is no use of synthetic fertilizers or chemicals during production, which ensures the use of clean water, land, and air to offer cleaner beans.
Distribution Channel Analysis
How did the B2B Segment Dominate the Coffee Market in 2024?
The B2B segment dominated the coffee market in 2024, owing to more efficient product deliveries and a steady stream of revenue through B2B business channels. The active participation of B2B buyers and distributors within the supply chain raises the importance of B2B business channels. They allow smoother and more predictable business routines while allowing businesses to focus on marketing strategies and customer satisfaction.
The B2C segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coffee market during the forecast period due to the bigger customer reach, reduced overhead costs, and many other benefits provided by B2C business channels. They introduce faster sales cycles and more opportunities to establish brands. The various types of B2C businesses, such as direct sellers, online intermediaries, community-based, advertisement-based, and fee-based, present flexibility and adaptability.
Key Players in the Global Coffee Market
- Starbucks Nestle JAB Holding Company Lavazza Costa Coffee Strauss Coffee Tim Hortons McCafe Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE)
What is Going Around the Globe?
In July 2024 , Costa Coffee announced its role as the Official Coffee Partner at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 to promote coffee culture and expand the presence of Indian baristas globally.
In October 2024 , Tata Consumer Products (TCP) announced the launch of Tate Coffee Grand Cold Coffee in three internationally experienced flavors, such as French Vanilla, Swiss Caramel, and Belgian Chocolate.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product
- Roasted
- Roast and Ground Pods and Capsules Whole Beans
By Nature
- Conventional Organic
By Distribution Channel
- B2B
- Cafes Hotels and Restaurants Offices Bakeries and Coffee Shops Others
- Grocery Stores/Supermarkets Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retailers Online Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Others
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico
Asia Pacific
- China Singapore Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at ...
