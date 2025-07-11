Results Of The Ixcrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2025 Q2) & IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series 2025 1H Review

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / --

Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2025 2nd quarter review of the ixCrypto Index Series and the IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series. The constituent changes will be implemented on the effective date of 18th July 2025 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:

1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series

1.1. ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)

The number of constituents will increase to 21 with 3 additions and 0 deletions.

Additions

1. Hyperliquid

2. Pi

3. Pepe

Deletions

No deletion

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 84.28%* (excluding stablecoins, which has 7.29% of the total crypto universe), while the 90-day-average volume is 74.54%*. The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will take effect on the effective date.

Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalization from USD3.14T to USD3.09T (-1.59%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD122.17B to USD107.37B (-12.11%)#. Bitcoin remains the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price increased by 31.64% since the last review.

1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index (“IXEW5”) and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index (“IXSR5”)

Additions

No addition

Deletions

No deletion

1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index (“IXEW10”) and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index (“IXSR10”).

Additions

1. Sui

2. Hyperliquid

Deletions

1. Avalanche

2. Stellar

1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (“IXAEW10”) and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (“IXASR10”).

Additions

1. Hyperliquid

Deletions

1. Stellar

3 BTC/ETH Indexes

As of the cut-off date on 30th June 2025, the ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index (“IX5050”) maintains a 50%/50% weighting for the ixBitcoin Index (IXBI) and ixEthereum Index (IXEI). The ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index (“IXPI”) has a weighting of 88.23% and 11.77% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively.

At the upcoming effective date, IX5050 weightings will remain unchanged at 50%/50%. IXPI weightings will be adjusted to 87.71% and 12.29% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively, reflecting the market capitalization proportions of Bitcoin and Ethereum at the cut-off date.

2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series

2.1 ixCrypto Stablecoin Index

The number of constituents will remain at 4. Stablecoin comprises 7.29% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 98.50% of the 90-day average market capitalization in the stablecoin universe.

Additions

No addition

Deletions

No deletion

2.2 ixCrypto Infrastructure Index

The number of constituents will decrease to 20 from 23 with 2 additions and 5 deletions.

Additions

1. Hyperliquid

2. GateToken

Deletions

1. Stacks

2. Arbitrum

3. Optimism

4. Fantom

5. Injective

3. Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, 8 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:

Passed Exchanges

1. Binance

2. Bybit

3. Coinbase Advanced

4. OKX

5. Gate

6. MEXC (NEW)

7. Bitget

8. Crypto (NEW)

Removed Exchanges

1. Bitrue

2. WhiteBIT

The selected 8 exchanges will be used to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX indexes' constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checks, founders' background checks, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pair coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checks, and stability, among other aspects, for an exchange.

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email .... More information on the ixCrypto Indexes, including their constituents and constituents' weights, is provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website .

*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins that trigger conflict of interest (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology 3.9, effective on Oct 2, 2020)

#As of 30th June 2025, based on the past 90 days average

XXXX (NEW): Newly introduced exchanges as of 2025 Q2

~END~



About IX Asia Indexes and IX Asia Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24x7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 29 indexes designed for exchange futures products, mark-to-market, and fund managers' portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification.

Website:

Advisory Committee: committee

About IX Crypto Indexes

. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers"IXCI","IXBI","IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.



+852 3595 3638

The ixCrypto index (“IXCI”) is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services and Bloomberg terminal on IXCI