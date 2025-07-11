Love Fights Back Societal Discrimination In 'Dhadak 2' Trailer Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri
The film promises intensity, vulnerability, and an unflinching gaze at heartbreak, Siddhant essays the role of Neelesh. Stepping into a role that demands intensity and restraint in equal measure, Siddhant delivers a performance that is raw, rooted, and deeply affecting. Every frame in the trailer reflects his emotional arc from passionate love to heartbreak, rebellion to restraint without a single false note.
Earlier, the actor spoke at the NDTV Yuva event in the national capital where he shared that the film allowed him to break the pattern of urban roles that were mostly offered to him.
Talking about the same, the actor said,“I would love to share the release date first; I hope Karan is watching this. But yeah, we have made a really strong and rooted film. Usually, I have been approached for urban roles, but I come from Ballia, a small town in UP, and this is my first time exploring such a genre”.
Opposite him, Triptii Dimri brings strength and silence to her role, and together, the two ignite the screen with a chemistry that is equal parts tender and turbulent. Their bond feels lived-in and real, adding layers to a story that is far more than just romance.
'Dhadak 2' is a romantic drama written and directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions. The film is a spiritual sequel to 'Dhadak' which itself was the remake of the superhit Marathi film 'Sairat'.
The film, produced by Dharma Productions, and is set to release in cinemas on August 1, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment