June In Review: 11 Top Technology Press Releases

Bringing zerohash, Shift4 Payments, Swapper Finance, and XSwap technologies together with the Chainlink standard and the power of the Mastercard network allows large amounts of previously hard to access value to now be leveraged for executing transactions onchain.BYTE51 provides powerful tools for exploring privately held biotech companies, allowing users to filter by scientific indications, mechanisms of action, funding stages, location, capital raised, clinical progress, investors, and partners. This empowers VCs, business developers, and startup executives alike to make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions, all of which can benefit the diverse Big4Bio audience."Illumina and SomaLogic have partnered closely for more than three years, and this combination increases our ability to serve our customers and accelerate our technology roadmap towards advanced biomarker discovery and disease profiling," said Jacob Thaysen, chief executive officer of Illumina.Designed for the next generation of users, the new series combines futuristic, minimalist, and premium aesthetics with next-level AI capabilities and high-performance hardware tailored for immersive gaming and all-day entertainment.With the net proceeds of the offering, the company plans to purchase "ETH," the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, and contribute it to the company's treasury operations. The company's primary treasury reserve asset will be ETH.Bolt will leverage Palantir's platform to help scale Checkout 2.0 across enterprise retailers and expand it within Bolt's recently launched SuperApp-an all-in-one finance and crypto hub that delivers real-time shopper signals. As both platforms evolve, Checkout 2.0 will bring deeper personalization and intelligence to every phase of the buying journey.This acquisition solves a critical customer need in the US, uniting Accounting and Payments in one platform for customers.Through this expanded collaboration with Salesforce, PepsiCo will leverage AI agents to manage key functions, enhancing customer support and operational efficiency, while empowering sales teams to focus on strategic growth and deeper engagement with retailers.This acquisition builds on Genpact's pivot to data, AI, and other advanced technologies, further enhancing Genpact's ability to help clients across the lifecycle of AI transformation, from strategy through implementation.As the need for diagnostic and therapeutic isotopes is increasing, the two businesses' common goal of accelerating innovation in the radiopharmaceutical industry is reflected in this supply agreement. The logistics of scale-up and delivery will be streamlined by Ratio's new manufacturing plant in Utah, which is only a few miles away from Nusano's activities.Nusano is a radioisotope producer with a proprietary platform capable of generating more than 40 different isotopes for medical and industrial applications. The company intends to use these capabilities to help stabilize the existing medical radioisotope market and enable oncology innovation by providing researchers and drugmakers with isotopes yet to be fully explored for their cancer-fighting properties.

InfoComm 2025: InfoComm 2025, held in Orlando June 7-13, spotlighted the rapid convergences of immersive visuals, AI-driven collaborations tools and software-led AV innovation. Among the related press releases was an exciting one from SMART Technologies , which unveiled the AI-powered SMART Board Mini, an interactive podium and video conferencing tool. Optoma raised the standard for image quality and installation efficiency with the release of its laser projectors. And a presentation by AWS and Universal Destinations & Experiences focused on leveraging cloud computing and XR to create immersive AV experiences. Cisco Live: At Cisco Live 2025, the tech giant underscored its role in driving the "agentic AI" era, where autonomous AI agents are embedded directly into network infrastructure. Highlights included Cisco's launch of AgenticOps , a predictive operations platform powered by its Deep Network Model, and major innovations like Hybrid Mesh Firewall and Universal Zero Trust Network Access , which enable enterprises to scale securely without adding complexity to their security stack. Cisco also built on its partnership with NVIDIA to simplify, secure, and future-proof data centers. Together, these announcements underscored Cisco's vision to deliver secure, scalable AI infrastructure to drive growth.

Coming Up: Our team will keep an eye on all of the major tech news stories in July. We'll be watching for updates in the use of intelligent regulatory tools, the acceleration of global research transparency, AI's sustained impact on tech jobs, and how the tech might show up during back-to-school season.

