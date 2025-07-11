Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump Interrupts Mauritania President Ghazouani At Africa Summit Viral Video


2025-07-11 06:10:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US President Donald Trump sparked another viral moment by abruptly interrupting Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani during his speech at a high-level Africa leaders' meeting. The awkward exchange, caught on camera, shows Trump asking him to 'wrap it up,' triggering diplomatic chatter and online buzz. The clip is being widely shared, raising eyebrows over Trump's tone at the sensitive US-Africa summit.

MENAFN11072025007385015968ID1109788438

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search