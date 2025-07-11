Trump Interrupts Mauritania President Ghazouani At Africa Summit Viral Video

US President Donald Trump sparked another viral moment by abruptly interrupting Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani during his speech at a high-level Africa leaders' meeting. The awkward exchange, caught on camera, shows Trump asking him to 'wrap it up,' triggering diplomatic chatter and online buzz. The clip is being widely shared, raising eyebrows over Trump's tone at the sensitive US-Africa summit.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.